ZANU PF Confident to Reclaim Hwange West

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZANU-PF candidate for Hwange West Constituency Cde Philani Moyo has said he has done enough groundwork and is now 75 percent confident to reclaim the seat from the opposition on behalf of the ruling party.

The incumbent Hwange West Member of Parliament is Mr Godfrey Dube of Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) who won the seat in 2018.

Between 2013 and 2018 Cde Bekithemba Mpofu of Zanu-PF was the MP.

In an interview, Cde Moyo, a tour operator said he is using a polling station based campaign strategy which is also helping people to acclimatise with their polling stations.

“The campaign is going on well and we have covered the whole of Hwange West including urban and rural areas. We are using polling station based campaign as opposed to ward campaigns as we go straight to polling stations and talk to voters at their place of voting.

“The response is good and positive and we are very ready for the election and we promise to take away the seat. In fact we have about 75 percent chances now of taking away the seat from the opposition as people are fed up with the opposition, they are saying they are tired and really can’t continue working with people who don’t have an office and a father figure to report all challenges to,” said Cde Moyo.

He said when campaigning, they campaign for the President as the party soldiers towards 5 million votes for the party’s Presidential candidate, and also for the councillor of the particular ward.

The campaign team has been issuing party regalia at rallies.

Cde Moyo said he has not stopped doing projects for the community, continuing from where he left before primary elections where he installed solar powered boreholes around the community.

He has been distributing sanitary pads to schools and has covered all rural secondary schools in the constituency with supplies to last almost a year.

Cde Moyo said he has also been donating building materials to churches through different organisations and is working with traditional leaders on some projects for the community.

He has also sponsored some sports tournaments to unite people while some women and youth self-help projects have been initiated.

This he said, had stirred a positive response to work being done by Government as communities are witnessing positive development in their locality.

Hwange West covers the whole of Victoria Falls urban and parts of Hwange district covering Matetsi, Ndlovu, parts of Jambezi, Chisuma and surrounding areas.

The district has three constituencies-Hwange Central, Hwange East and Hwange west.

Cde Reeds Dube is the party’s candidate for Hwange Central and Cde Alois Sikuka is representing the party in Hwange East.