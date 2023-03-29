Zanu PF considers candidates’ concerns

Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter

ZANU PF is looking into concerns raised by some candidates in some constituencies in the primary elections that were held over the weekend, the revolutionary party’s national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said.

He said a special ad-hoc tribunal met yesterday to consider the complaints, some of which might affect the results.

“We allowed people to lodge complaints, an ad-hoc special tribunal will be meeting today (yesterday) and outcomes of these complaints will affect results,” said Cde Bimha.

The Zanu PF primary elections attracted an overwhelming response in terms of voter turnout, forcing the party to extend the voting period in some areas to give all party members an opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

Yesterday Zanu PF released the second batch of the Zanu PF primary elections results in which the party director for Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi emerging victorious in Buhera West, while Mashonaland East Youth chairman Cde Isaac Tasikani sailed through in Mutoko South.

Caps United president Cde Farai Jere will represent the party in Murewa West, while Cde Phillip Guyo won in Buhera North.

The results are, however, still subject to confirmation by the Politburo.

Preliminary results announced by the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha yesterday indicated that some ministers and veteran legislators fell by the wayside as the ruling party entrenches democracy and rejuvenates itself ahead of this year’s national harmonised elections.

List of candidates announced yesterday by Cde Bimha

MATABELELAND NORTH

Hwange Central – Reeds Dube

Hwange East – Sikuqa Aluois

Hwange West – Moyo Philani

Bubi- Sibanda Simelesizwe

Tsholotsho North – Sibanganiso

Tsholotsho South – Musa Ncube

Nkayi North – Nyoni Sithembiso

Nkayi South – Mathe Stars

Umguza – Richard Moyo

Binga North – Mutsaka Kudakwashe

Binga South – Challenge Phiri

Lupane East – Siphathisiwe Ncube

Lupane West – Mpumelelo Ndlovu

MASVINGO

Masvingo Central – Edson Zvobgo

Masvingo Urban – Wellington Mahwande

Masvingo West – Ezra Chadzamira

Masvingo North – Mudhume Brian

MANICALAND

Chikanga- Muchina Kenneth

Dangamvura – Jani Clive

Mutare Central – Mupfumi Esau

Buhera Central – Matema Samson

Buhera South- Mudekunye Ngonidzashe

Makoni South- Nyakuedzwa Albert

Makoni Central- Shepherd Nyika

Mutare South- Harahwa Godfrey

Buhera West- Mugwadi Tafadzwa

Mutasa South- Misheck Mugadza

Headlands – Mapfumo Farai

Buhera North Philip Guyo

MASH CENTRAL

Rushinga – Tendai Nyabani

Mt Darwin West- Jonga Witness

Muzarabani South- Kabirika Benjamin

Mt Darwin South – Mupamhanga Kudakwashe

Mbire – Douglas Karoro

Mt Darwin North- Laban Munemo

Mt Darwin East – Butau Dzidzai

Shamva North – Chinodakufa Isaac

MASH EAST

Murehwa West – Farai Jere

Murehwa North – Daniel Garwe

Seke – Kashambe Munyaradzi

Chikomba East – Felix Mhona

Chikomba West – Tatenda Mavetera

Maramba-Pfungwe – Tichaona Karimazondo

Mutoko South – Isaac Tasikani

Marondera West – Tavaziva Godwin

MASH WEST

Mhangura – Douglas Mombeshora

Makonde- Ziyambi Simbarashe

Magunje- Madiro Supermonger

Chinhoyi- Chidzomba Thomas

Zvimba North – Marrian Chombo

Zvimba East – Mukwangwariwa Francis

Chegutu West – Chigavazira Last Farai

Chegutu East – Webster Shamu

Norton – Constance Shamu

Kariba – Tichaona Nigel Shamu

Kadoma Central – Daka Cosmas

Muzvezve – Haritatos Evangelis

More results are expected today.