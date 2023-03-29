Zanu PF considers candidates’ concerns

The Chronicle
Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter
ZANU PF is looking into concerns raised by some candidates in some constituencies in the primary elections that were held over the weekend, the revolutionary party’s national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said.
He said a special ad-hoc tribunal met yesterday to consider the complaints, some of which might affect the results.
“We allowed people to lodge complaints, an ad-hoc special tribunal will be meeting today (yesterday) and outcomes of these complaints will affect results,” said Cde Bimha.
The Zanu PF primary elections attracted an overwhelming response in terms of voter turnout, forcing the party to extend the voting period in some areas to give all party members an opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.
Yesterday Zanu PF released the second batch of the Zanu PF primary elections results in which the party director for Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi emerging victorious in Buhera West, while Mashonaland East Youth chairman Cde Isaac Tasikani sailed through in Mutoko South.
Caps United president Cde Farai Jere will represent the party in Murewa West, while Cde Phillip Guyo won in Buhera North.
The results are, however, still subject to confirmation by the Politburo.
Preliminary results announced by the party’s National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha yesterday indicated that some ministers and veteran legislators fell by the wayside as the ruling party entrenches democracy and rejuvenates itself ahead of this year’s national harmonised elections.
List of candidates announced yesterday by Cde Bimha
MATABELELAND NORTH
Hwange Central – Reeds Dube
Hwange East – Sikuqa Aluois
Hwange West – Moyo Philani
Bubi- Sibanda Simelesizwe
Tsholotsho North – Sibanganiso
Tsholotsho South – Musa Ncube
Nkayi North – Nyoni Sithembiso
Nkayi South – Mathe Stars
Umguza – Richard Moyo
Binga North – Mutsaka Kudakwashe
Binga South – Challenge Phiri
Lupane East – Siphathisiwe Ncube
Lupane West – Mpumelelo Ndlovu
MASVINGO
Masvingo Central – Edson Zvobgo
Masvingo Urban – Wellington Mahwande
Masvingo West – Ezra Chadzamira
Masvingo North – Mudhume Brian
MANICALAND
Chikanga- Muchina Kenneth
Dangamvura – Jani Clive
Mutare Central – Mupfumi Esau
Buhera Central – Matema Samson
Buhera South- Mudekunye Ngonidzashe
Makoni South- Nyakuedzwa Albert
Makoni Central- Shepherd Nyika
Mutare South- Harahwa Godfrey
Buhera West- Mugwadi Tafadzwa
Mutasa South- Misheck Mugadza
Headlands – Mapfumo Farai
Buhera North Philip Guyo
MASH CENTRAL
Rushinga – Tendai Nyabani
Mt Darwin West- Jonga Witness
Muzarabani South- Kabirika Benjamin
Mt Darwin South – Mupamhanga Kudakwashe
Mbire – Douglas Karoro
Mt Darwin North- Laban Munemo
Mt Darwin East – Butau Dzidzai
Shamva North – Chinodakufa Isaac
MASH EAST
Murehwa West – Farai Jere
Murehwa North – Daniel Garwe
Seke – Kashambe Munyaradzi
Chikomba East – Felix Mhona
Chikomba West – Tatenda Mavetera
Maramba-Pfungwe – Tichaona Karimazondo
Mutoko South – Isaac Tasikani
Marondera West – Tavaziva Godwin
MASH WEST
Mhangura – Douglas Mombeshora
Makonde- Ziyambi Simbarashe
Magunje- Madiro Supermonger
Chinhoyi- Chidzomba Thomas
Zvimba North – Marrian Chombo
Zvimba East – Mukwangwariwa Francis
Chegutu West – Chigavazira Last Farai
Chegutu East – Webster Shamu
Norton – Constance Shamu
Kariba – Tichaona Nigel Shamu
Kadoma Central – Daka Cosmas
Muzvezve – Haritatos Evangelis
More results are expected today.