Zanu-PF Councillor elected Gwanda Mayor

Newly elected Gwanda mayor, Clr Thulani Moyo is flanked by his Deputy Clr Sithabiso Mpofu on his left and Gwanda Municipality town clerk Ms Priscillah Nkala on his right.

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

GWANDA Municipality ward 3 councillor Thulani Moyo has been elected new mayor of the town after beating, CCC’s ward 4 councillor Edgar Ncube

Cllr Thulani Moyo received seven votes while Clr Edgar Ncube got six votes. He takes over from Cllr Njabulo Siziba of CCC who is the outgoing mayor.

Zanu-PF’s ward 1 councillor Sithabiso Mpofu has been elected as the Deputy mayor after beating CCC’s Cllr Wellington Nare.

Cllr Moyo assumes the role of mayor at a time when residents have been complaining over poor service delivery under the outgoing CCC’s leadership.

Delivering his acceptance speech Cllr Moyo promised to work diligently to address key service delivery issues that have been affecting residents.

“I would like to express my gratitude over this huge role that has been bestowed upon me. As the first citizen of the town I will work tirelessly to ensure there is improved service delivery in the town. This is not an individual victory but it’s a win for all of us. Among the major priorities is improving on water supply, sewer reticulation, street lighting and refuse collection. I would like to urge my fellow councillors to set aside their political jackets and focus on being united for the sake of developing the town,” he said.

Cllr Moyo said he will rope into various stakeholders to ensure improved service delivery in the town.

Speaking during a process to swear in the new mayor, Gwanda Municipality town clerk, Mrs Priscillah Nkala urged Cllr Moyo to adopt a servant approach as he assumes his new role. She urged him to listen to the concerns of the residents and prioritise their interests. -@DubeMatutu