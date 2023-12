Zanu PF December by-election campaign goes to Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya, Online writer

ZANU PF second secretary and Vice President Cde Constatino Chiwenga is Today at Bishopstone Estate to adress a rally ahead of the by election in Beitbridge West, where Zanu PF candidate will battle it with recalled CCC candidate Mr Morgan Ncube.

The byelections will be held on 9 December.

They became necessary after the opposition CCC recalled some of its members from parliament and council.