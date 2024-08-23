Zanu-PF delegation in Bulawayo in preparations for the party’s 21st Conference

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ZANU-PF secretary general Dr Obert Mpofu and the party’s congress and conference organising committee are today in Bulawayo as the party steps up preparations for the 21st conference set for the second capital in October.

The delegation met the host province, Bulawayo’s organising committee at the conference venue, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair ZITF Hall 4 where they held a closed door briefing for an hour.

Dr Mpofu is standing in for the party national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.

Accompanying Dr Mpofu from the party headquarters are politburo members, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, Cde Lovemore Matuke while from Bulawayo there is Cde Elifasi Mashaba, Cde Tshinga Dube, Cde Judith Ncube, Cde Molly Mpofu and provincial party chairperson Cde Jabulani Sibanda.