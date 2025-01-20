Zanu PF gears for referendum

Conrad Mupesa, Mashonaland West Bureau

ZANU PF is ready to amend the Constitution and mobilise its members to resoundingly vote in favour of the amendment in a referendum to pave way for President Mnangagwa to lead the country until 2030, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the revolutionary party’s Politburo member, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, has said.

The ruling party’s Mashonaland West Province, which held a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday, has announced a significant growth in its membership, boasting over 600 000 registered members across six political administrative districts.

The development puts the party in good stead ahead of a possible referendum to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office.

According to the 2022 national census, Mashonaland West’s population was about 1,8 million.

As of 2023, around 700 000 people were on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voters’ roll.

While the Referendum process does not use the voters’ roll, with anyone aged 18 and above needing only to produce a national identity card or a passport to cast their ballot, Zanu PF remains confident in its ability to outpace opposing forces on the back of a recent surge in membership.

Districts such as Hurungwe, Zvimba, and Makonde have seen a marked increase in membership recruitment, with the party actively working to attract especially first-time voters in all areas.

This grassroots mobilisation exercise is seen as critical in solidifying Zanu PF’s influence ahead of the Referendum.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial commissar, Cde Joachim Yotamu, presented a report on the party’s cell registration and the impending verification process.

It is at the same meeting that Cde Ziyambi expressed confidence in the party’s readiness to amend the Constitution to facilitate an extension of President Mnangagwa’s term.

“As we are now working on amending the law to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office until 2030, we have to work together,” said Cde Ziyambi.

“The figures show that in Mashonaland West, we already have an advantage once the process is taken to the people for a Referendum.”

Cde Ziyambi highlighted the significance of the party’s growing membership.

“We now have 600 000 Zanu PF members in the province. In 2023, the province had 700 000 people on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voters’ roll.

“Even those that are opposing the idea will not stand a chance against us; Zanu PF has the upper hand already,” he said.

Cde Ziyambi said people at the grassroots level initiated the resolution for the extension of the President’s term, which was among many issues discussed during the consolidated conference resolutions.

“The grassroots are the ones that indicated the resolution among other issues that they wanted to be dealt with at the conference. These were discussed at the district and provincial levels, leading up to consolidated conference resolutions.

“The President has no say; because we want him to witness his Vision 2030 come to fruition,” he added, receiving thunderous applause from the attendees.

Delegates then urged the Government to proceed with the necessary constitutional amendments.

President Mnangagwa has previously expressed willingness to step down when his second term expires in 2028, but party members say as a listening leader, the President should accept their request to continue leading ZANU PF and the country.

Even delegates to last year’s 21st ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo unanimously endorsed the resolution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term.

Some opposition CCC members have also thrown their weight behind the call to extend the President’s term so that he can oversee the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income society.

Cde Ziyambi took advantage of the Zanu PF PCC to highlight another key aspect of President Mnangagwa’s agenda of providing title deeds to Zimbabweans.

“The other reason why we want the President to continue is that he has to fulfill his vision of making Zimbabweans property owners.

“The issuance of title deeds to landowners is part of this process. He is also going to make sure that those in urban areas who have had houses without title deeds, benefit,” he said.

The meeting also saw contributions from Cde Webster Shamu, ZANU PF’s national deputy commissar, and Cde Happison Muchechetere, chairman of the Mashonaland West War Veterans League.

They discussed the new land tenure process, asserting that it completes the liberation struggle from white minority rule.

Zanu PF provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa Chikoka, assured the party’s national leadership that once the process to extend President Mnangagwa’s term begins, it will be successful. She also warned party members against misusing social media.

“Let’s desist from social media abuse and getting involved in unofficial social media groups. We must defend our party at all costs. We will not tolerate indiscipline from members who will use social media to attack the leadership.

“As Mashonaland West, we have one position, and this is that our President, Cde Mnangagwa, should continue until 2030 to fulfill his vision. We are on the same page as a province,” she said.

The PCC meeting also provided a platform for Zanu-PF Central Committee Member Cde Marian Chombo, who is the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, to share success stories from the province recorded in 2024.

Among the notable achievements were increased production of tobacco and wheat, along with a surge in investors in the manufacturing sector.