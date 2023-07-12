Zanu-PF Gwanda District members during a meeting

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

Zanu-PF is targeting to secure all council posts and National Assembly seats in Gwanda District as party members have intensified mobilisation exercises.

Speaking recently during a meeting with Gwanda West and Gwanda East party districts Zanu-PF Gwanda District Coordinating Chairperson, Cde David Linda said it was high time party members set their differences aside and set their eyes on the ultimate goal.

Gwanda District has three constituencies seats namely Gwanda- Tshitaudze, Gwanda North and Gwanda South. The three constituencies have a combined 36 local authority posts.

“The election date has been set comrades and it’s now time to work with great vigor. We have to work more than we have ever done. In order for our work to be successful we have to be united. Let’s set aside any differences that we have and let’s let go of grudges that we might be holding against one another.

“We have to make sure that we secure all three constituencies in this district and we also have secure all council seats. We have seats that have been under the opposition and we have to correct that now. We have councillors that have sailed through as they were unopposed and now you have to ensure that President Mnangagwa and the MP candidate win resoundingly in your wards,” he said.

Cde Linda applauded his comrades in the district for their unwavering support and commitment to the revolutionary party. He said the launch of the campaign process by President Mnangagwa meant that all hands were needed on deck.

Also speaking during the meeting Zanu-PF Gwanda Tshitaudze national assembly candidate, Cde Fisani Moyo encouraged fellow party members to be visible in every part of the district. He said there was also need to strengthen the party structures at grassroot level. Cde Moyo said campaigning for the party was not the duty of candidates only but all party members.

“I called you here today as party members from my constituency to let you know that the target is to secure all local authority seats in the constituency. This will be possible if we all do our party. Local authority candidates, I urge you all to improve your visibility.

“You are the face of the party at grassroot level and as you all know, Zanu PF is a winning party, therefore we don’t want to lose any seat because of laxity from people. What you do on the ground will affect the image of our President and the entire party. Let’s work in order to show people that Gwanda is a stronghold for Zanu-PF,” he said.

Cde Moyo also urged candidates that were representing the party in areas that were under the opposition to work extra hard to win them back to the ruling party. He said the Zanu-PF Government has already rolled out various development programmes in various communities, which candidates could use as a reference point for their campaigns.

@DubeMatutu