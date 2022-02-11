Zanu-PF Gweru Districts puts smiles on 150 people living with disability

Midlands Bureau Chief

IT was all smiles for over 150 people living with disabilities from Gweru who received food hampers from the Zanu PF Gweru District Coordinating Committee (DCC) yesterday.

The people living with disabilities both young and old received an assortment of groceries that included mealie meal, salt, sugar and soap amid plans to form an empowerment group for them.

This is the second time that the 156 people living with disabilities have received food hampers from the ruling party.

Speaking during the donation held at the party’s Gweru district offices in the city centre, Zanu PF Gweru DCC chairperson Cde Brown Ndlovu said people living with disabilities have not been spared from the negative effects of Covid-19.

He said Covid-19 had disrupted the socio-economic activities of the country which saw some people losing their jobs with those living with disabilities, orphans and the elderly being affected more, hence the move by the ruling party to assist them.

“This is the second month that we meet here to be with you so that you share your struggles and where possible we assist as a party. Plans are underway to make this a monthly event where we meet with you. We are also planning to form an association so that we speak with one voice towards your empowerment goals. We are talking about self-help projects. The end result is that you should be your own employers and contribute to the socio-economic activity of the country as you know disability is not inability,” said Cde Ndlovu.

He said Zanu PF under the leadership of President Mnangagwa was determined to empower everyone and anywhere.

“We are donating hampers including sugar, soap, flour, salt, matches and buckets and the target are people living with disabilities. We want to expand the programme so that it caters for those in the rural areas,” said Cde Ndlovu.

Zanu PF candidate for Mkoba Constituency in the March 26 parliamentary by-election Cde William Gondo said Covid-19 disturbed the normal way of life adding that people living with disabilities have not been spared.

One of the beneficiaries Mr Champion Mangwiro said, “I’m glad that I’m one of the beneficiaries who were nominated to receive the food hamper. As a person living with disability, Covid-19 has affected my income generating project and I am grateful to be one of the recipients.”

Ms Ruvimbo Madanyana (19) from Mkoba 2 suburb said she was looking forward to receiving financial assistance so that she can go back to school and write her Ordinary Levels.

“I am grateful for the food hamper and am also happy that plans are underway for us to receive much more assistance tailor made for specific people. My goal is to go back to school but I have been facing financial challenges. But the Zanu PF party leadership here has promised to assist,” she said.

Last year, President Mnangagwa launched the national disability policy which seeks to ensure people with disabilities are not left behind in national development matters.

Stakeholders are now coming on board to support the Government’s vision.