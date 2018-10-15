Zanu-PF heads of department to discuss conference preps

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF’s heads of department are set to meet today at Esigodini to discuss preparations for the party’s conference in December.

The party, early this month, shifted the venue for the event from Gwanda to Esigodini in Umzingwane district.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the venue of the 17th national conference was moved from Gwanda Town due to accommodation challenges facing the Matabeleland South provincial capital.

“We decided to change the venue of our annual 17th National People’s Conference. Initially, Gwanda was supposed to host the national conference but we then noted that accommodation in that town and its vicinity might not be enough given the anticipated huge numbers of delegates. We then settled for Esigodini largely because it is closer to Bulawayo,” he said.

He said the party’s heads of department who also form the conference’s coordinating committee, will meet at Esikhoveni Training Centre together with their respective sub-committees and the Matabeleland South provincial leadership today.

“Tomorrow (today) Zanu-PF coordinating committee meeting for the 17th National People’s Conference will be held in Esigodini at Esikhoveni Training Centre at 10AM. The host province is Matabeleland South since the conference, which was supposed to be held last year, was overtaken by the Extra-ordinary Congress,” he said.

“The coordinating committee which comprises all heads of departments and their respective sub committees will be interacting with the provincial leadership in order to work out details on the preparations of the National People’s Conference to be held sometime in December.”

The party was last year expected to hold the conference in Gwanda, but after Central Committee members recalled former President and First Secretary Mr Robert Mugabe as the Zanu-PF leader, the ruling party had to hold a Special Congress.

The Special Congress was held in Harare and party members endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party’s First Secretary and President.

The Congress allowed for President Mnangagwa to appoint new Politburo members who replaced those who had been fired from the party.

The appointed Politburo members were given a five-year term.

Meanwhile, Cde Khaya Moyo dispelled reports in some sections of the media alleging that there is discord between the ruling party and the Government.

“There is no discord between the ruling party and the Government. You will be aware that the politburo is chaired by the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF so is the central committee and indeed the Cabinet is also being chaired by the same person. So there is no room for any discord between the two,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said although the party exercises supremacy over Government, the two work hand-in-hand.

“There is that very clear amniotic relationship and indeed there must never be any conflict between the party and the Government,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the party crafts policies which Government then implements.

“In fact, you should be aware that these two entities are chaired by the same person. If there is any misunderstanding from any quarter it cannot be because of any discord between the two. There could be misinterpretation somewhere or somehow but certainly there is no discord of any kind and that must be very clear,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF and the Government work towards one common direction to serve the interests of Zimbabweans.

“People must never misunderstand when the party perhaps pronounces its position particularly in the recent times in terms of price increases and fuel shortages. Some of these things are as a result of unscrupulous traders and indeed some mischief in some of these business circles including the madness regarding the black market in terms of currency. Obviously, that is not a reason to believe that there is discord at all. We are one and we must indeed work in one common direction in the interest of people,” he said. — @mashnets