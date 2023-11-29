Zanu-PF holds rally in Bulawayo

Cde Muchinguri is now addressing supporters and residents of the constituency.

Peter Matika, Online Writer

TO rally cadres and connect with constituents, Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Zanu-PF national chairperson, paid a visit to Sizinda residents in the Bulawayo South constituency.

The visit comes in anticipation of the forthcoming by-elections scheduled for 9 December.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri led a Zanu-PF delegation consisting of Chairman Jabulani Sibanda, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Judith Ncube, and politburo member Tshinga Dube, on a visit to engage l residents ahead of the by-elections.

During a meeting at Nketa Hall on Monday, Cde Jabulani Sibanda expressed his support for the two Zanu-PF party candidates, Cdes; Albert Mavunga for the national assembly and Tawengwa Zidya for the council. He emphasized the importance of rallying behind these candidates for a successful election outcome. Zanu-PF District Five Chairperson, Cde Mnothisi Nsingo, was also in attendance and has been actively engaging the candidates throughout the campaign