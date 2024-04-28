Zanu-PF holds thank you rally in Matsesi, Hwange

Zanu-PF supporters at the thank you rally to be addressed by the ruling party's Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu in Matetsi, Hwange.

Leonard Ncube in Matetsi

ZANU-PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu is expected to address a rally in Hwange rural Matetsi ward to thank the party’s supporters for resoundingly voting for the revolutionary party last year.

Zimbabwe held harmonised elections in August last year and the party’s candidate for Matetsi ward 1, Cde Vulindlela Mhlanga retained the seat for the party in Matabeleland North Province.

Dr Mpofu has been moving around the country thanking supporters for voting for the party.

Matetsi ward covers largely resettlement areas in Hwange West Constituency, where the party also won wards one and 19 represented by Cdes Bonginkosi Moyo and Mathew Muleya who is also Hwange District Coordinating Committee chair.