Zanu-PF indaba off to a roaring start

DELEGATES in the different provinces yesterday thronged various provincial venues where they virtually followed the19th Zanu-PF National People’s Conference which is being held at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) in Mashonaland Central province.

Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa yesterday officially opened the conference and delegates from provinces virtually followed the proceedings from their respective venues.

The annual event, which takes place at a time when Government under the Second Republic is taking a number of initiatives to revive the economy, is running under the theme “Growing and Modernising the Economy towards Vision 2030”.

The conference is the first of its kind in the history of Zanu-PF to be held in a hybrid format due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Under the new normal brought about by the global pandemic, the ruling party has this year only allowed very senior party members and guests to physically attend the conference in Bindura while the rest are following proceedings virtually from provincial venues.

In Bulawayo, more than 200 delegates from the party’s 53 districts gathered at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Hall 2 where they followed the event via a big television screen mounted at the venue.

As has become the norm, delegates burst into a song and danced upon being introduced by Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu ahead of the President’s address. The mood was electrifying as the nimble-footed delegates briefly took to the dance floor.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Obert Msindo said the first day of the conference went on smoothly with no technical glitches.

“As delegates, we had a great moment as we followed the proceedings from the main venue in Bindura. Everything went well and we did not experience any technical glitches in terms of our ICT equipment throughout the entire proceedings,” he said.

Cde Msindo said delegates were also impressed with President Mnangagwa’s speech which highlighted major developmental projects being undertaken by the Second Republic in Matabeleland.

Some of the notable projects being undertaken by the Second Republic include the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani in Hwange district, Matabeleland North, Tuli-Manyange Dam in Ntalale in Gwanda district, Matabeleland South, the revamping of Beitbridge Border Post and the dualisation, upgrading and tolling of the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway.

The Lake Gwayi-Shangani project is a major component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP), which upon completion in December, is expected to provide a permanent water solution for Bulawayo and Matabeleland region.

The modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post is in line with Vision 2030 of attaining an upper middle-income economy, and is one of the key projects being undertaken by the Second Republic to promote the ease of doing business and trade facilitation. Government is also working on the US$1,5 billion Hwange Units 7 and 8 expansion as well as the Hwange Power Station units 1-6 upgrade.

The ongoing Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERPP2) launched by President Mnangagwa in response to damage on road infrastructure as well as devolution funding, have transformed key infrastructure maintenance in both urban and rural areas.

Road rehabilitation is a key enabler in transforming Zimbabwe to an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

In Matabeleland South, delegates followed proceedings from Mzingwane High School.

About 200 delegates who underwent Covid-19 tests virtually followed the hybrid event.

During the proceedings, Matabeleland South acting Zanu-PF chairperson Cde Never Khanye was called upon to second a Central Committee report tabled by the President after Midlands province chairman Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube had moved the motion for its adoption.

In an interview, Cde Khanye expressed satisfaction with the proceedings.

“The conference is really going well. It’s the first time for the party to hold a hybrid event due to Covid-19, but we are happy that there were no glitches at all. We fully participated in the conference as you saw delegates were also listening attentively to our First Secretary and President and his lieutenants,” he said.

Cde Khanye said the President’s message was in sync with what is happening on the ground. “Everywhere we are seeing developmental projects being implemented. There is no single province that can say it is being left behind,” he said.

Central Committee member and Senator for Matabeleland South Cde Themba Mathuthu shared Cde Khanye’s sentiments.

“Party members came in their numbers and this attests to the seriousness of this meeting. We hope to have fruitful deliberations throughout the event,” he said.

Cde Delani Mabhena, the party’s district coordinating committee for Women’s League in Bulilima, said it was her first time to attend the party’s national conference.

She said the conference would assist the party in mobilising five million votes for President Mnangagwa in the 2023 harmonised elections.

“We are heading for a resounding victory in the harmonised elections because we have been equipped with relevant knowledge on policies being implemented,” said Cde Mabhena.

Senior civil servants in the province, chief executive officers from the local authorities and heads of parastatals also attended the conference.

The party delegates in Matabeleland North followed proceedings from Lupane State University (LSU) main campus.

Delegates followed the event virtually with no technical glitches. The decision by the ruling party to host the conference virtually is testimony of great strides made by the Second Republic in terms of embracing information communication technologies (ICTs).

In attendance were Central Committee Members among other party members and stakeholders including Chief Mabhikwa.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, who is also the party’s provincial chairperson, said under President Mnangagwa, Government is implementing a number of projects which will breathe a new lease of life into communities.

He said the conference comes at a time when the province has started enjoying fruits of these numerous capital projects being undertaken by the Second Republic, some of them 98 percent complete.

“What we are doing here is to show what we promised. The projects are going to transform livelihoods in the province and it is against this background and the astute leadership of His Excellency E.D Mnangagwa, that as Zanu-PF Matabeleland North province we affirm our resolution that the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF be the sole candidate for the 2021 harmonised presidential elections in 2023,” said Minister Moyo.

The party’s Matabeleland North leadership set itself a target of getting a minimum of 347 000 votes as it contributes to the national five million votes for the party.

To date, 3 921 cells have been created in the province and there are now 196 050 members in the province and building of structures will continue after the conference.

In Midlands province, the party leadership reiterated its unwavering support for the candidature of President Mnangagwa in the 2023 harmonised elections amid calls for unity of purpose in the province.

A total of 350 delegates drawn from the province’s eight administrative districts followed conference proceedings virtually from Midlands State University (MSU) main campus in Senga suburb in Gweru.

Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Chairperson Engineer Mackenzie Ncube said they fully supported the position that President Mnangagwa is the party’s sole Presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

“Let me make it clear that President Mnangagwa is the party’s sole Presidential candidate for 2023 harmonised elections. Unity is key if we are to win in what we are doing,” he said.

Eng Mackenzie Ncube denounced factionalism and tribalism and urged party faithfuls to unite and ensure victory for the party in the 2023 harmonised elections.

“We need to pull in one direction. We cannot be seen having petty fights over positions in this province. Factions perceived or real have no place in the Midlands province,” he said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima said the indaba will strengthen the revolutionary party.

“We are here to meet as thematic teams to come up with resolutions on issues of economic development through empowering our youths and women. When we have an empowered team, victory is certain. The time to rebuild and win is here,” he said._@mashnets @ncubeleon @pchitumba @nqotshili