Zanu-PF intensifies preparations for 21st National People’s Conference in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

ZANU-PF is intensifying preparations ahead of the 21st National People’s Conference to be held later this month and is holding a meeting at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo province will host the National People’s Conference.

Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is chairing the meeting where other politburo members are in attendance.

The Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial coordinating committee is also in attendance.

The conference will be held from October 22 to 27 under the theme: Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the preparations are ongoing and the party will be very strict on attendance and only 100 Zanu-PF affiliates will be allowed to attend the conference.

She said the party has been slow in raising the required funds and challenged provinces to pay up.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said Bulawayo as the host must show leadership and pay up the required US$50 000.

She challenged the relevant departments to finalise on the preparations that have been made so far.