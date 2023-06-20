Zanu-PF investigates fraudulent transfer of members

ZANU—PF party leadership in Matabeleland North has said it is seized with a matter in which a district chair fraudulently transferred a party member from Victoria Falls to Makoni without following party procedure.

Maqhawe District chair Cde Obvious Ngwenya allegedly wrote a letter in 2021 to Makoni District authorizing the transfer of Moses Ruwona who he claimed had served the party at various position in Victoria Falls.

The party’s Politburo was shocked when Ruwona, unknown in the structures, won the Zanu-PF primary elections beating Cde Jenfan Muswere for the House of Assembly and investigations revealed that he had not been eligible to contest and disqualified him.

It emerged Cde Ngwenya, unauthorized to effect a transfer, had not followed procedure and bypassed the District Coordinating Committee Hwange District and Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinating Committee.

Cde Ngwenya is the party’s candidate for the Victoria Falls City Council ward one.

Ruwona, a Victoria Falls businessman, is on bail for fraud involving about half a million United States Dollars and the case is being heard at the Harare magistrates’ Courts.

The party’s provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said the process involving Ruwona’s transfer was not proper and disciplinary measures will be taken after the elections.

“It was not proper and the Maqhawe district chair was supposed to write to Hwange DCC and province. The province is the only signatory of the party that can transfer a party member unless if it’s from district to district and that will also be in consultation with the provincial leadership. This is why we wrote a letter to the Politburo distancing ourselves from the issue and the person was disqualified,” he said.

