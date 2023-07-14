Zanu PF is indomitable—Cde Mahiya

Mahiya pixIvan Zhakata, Zimpapers Elections Desk

ZANU PF is indomitable and will not be defeated in the upcoming general elections because of the revolutionary fundamentals that continue to drive and cause Zimbabweans to maintain that victory from 1980 to present day, secretary for War Veterans League Cde Douglas Mahiya said.

Addressing children of war veterans, war collaborators, ex-political prisoners, detainees, and restrictees at the party’s headquarters in Harare, Cde Mahiya said Zanu PF is unbeatable.

He said children of war veterans were also war veterans and urged them to tell others that Zanu PF is the political party ordained to rule the country forever.

“Zanu PF created and manufactured a force that defeated people who had colonised this country,” Cde Mahiya said. “Zanu PF created a 52 billion KVA generator to generate political power and it is never defeated and it will not be defeated because revolutionary fundamentals will continue to drive and cause the people of Zimbabwe to maintain their victory from 1980. Children of the war veterans are part of Zanu PF.

“They are born of bona fide war veterans and we have brought them here to conscientise them and be able to understand that we are in a process to total development with the benchmark given by the Government of Vision 2030, it can only be achieved if Zanu PF has got the political power. So 2023, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa will be inaugurated and there is no option for failure.”

Cde Mahiya said they were mobilising everyone in the country starting with children of war veterans, war collaborators, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees to ensure a flawless victory for Zanu PF in the upcoming elections. “We are mobilizing all our forces, all our people, everything that we can do and we have started with children of the war veterans,” he said.

“We already have an approved programme to go around all the 10 provinces to meet children of the war veterans, the war veterans themselves, and all other affiliates to be able to tell them that victory for Zanu PF is certain. The President has already gone to more than three provinces and he going to the fourth one and he has given us direction,” he said.

“What the President is talking about is what is called ideology so everybody else will be compelled by the revolutionary principles, by our understanding and our political conscience to ensure that the President’s message has gone to the village and the machinery to do so is to have every war veteran, children of war veterans and everyone who is progressive to do that.”