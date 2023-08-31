Zanu PF is our ally – ANC

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

SOUTH Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), has affirmed its ideological standing with Zanu PF saying the two liberation movements are working together towards building an alternative multi-polar world, describing the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition as imperialist agents.

ANC secretary-general Cde Fikile Mbalula said this while addressing an ANC gathering in the neighbouring country.

He said they were aware that there were some forces that did not want to see his party associating with Zimbabwe’s ruling party.

“We might have problems with Zanu PF but in Zimbabwe, you must know what is progressive and our ally is Zanu PF and reactionaries do not want us to say that,” he said. “Nelson Chamisa and his allies are not our allies. They don’t speak our language. They are not with us in this new world agenda of the alternative multi-polar world we want to build, they’re not with us. They’re with the neoliberals, and the liberal agenda in the world,” said Cde Mbalula.

He said the ANC does not subscribe to the ideals of the opposition in Zimbabwe.

“We are anti-imperialists. So, any political party that perpetuates the entrenchment of neo-colonialism and imperialism is not our ally. Our allies can be committing blunders, including the former liberation movements, but they remain our allies,” he said.

Cde Mbalula said it was normal that the ANC government is facing criticism from other political parties as this is the price of governing.

He said his party has laid the foundation for the development of South Africa hence it should not lose grip on power as it will be difficult to regain it.

“You know if we were to lose power comrades, we will never come back easily because the development and boom of this economy is coming. And those who will win, they will look like they’re nice guys who understand where this country is going, yet it would have been due to the work done by the ANC,” said Cde Mbalula.

“It’s easy for anyone to open their mouths and criticise because that’s what you suffer as an incumbent. Your task as an incumbent is to stay true to what you’re supposed to do.

“That’s why as I conclude, we must never be tolerant to people who are deployed but not doing the right things.”

