Zanu-PF leaders gather at Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube’s residence to pay respect

Nqobile Tshili

ZANU-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has arrived at the residence of Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube in Killarney to pay respects to his family following his death yesterday.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri is expected to deliver a special message from President Mnangagwa during her visit.

The gathering includes several prominent Zanu-PF politburo members, such as Cde Obert Mpofu, Cde Simbarashe Mbengegwi, and Cde Christopher Mustvangwa. Also present is Zanu-PF Council of Elders member Cde Angelina Masuka.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, along with her Bulawayo counterpart Cde Judith Ncube, have also joined the attendees. Numerous other high-profile individuals are gathered to honour the legacy of Rtd Col Dube, reflecting the significant impact he had on the party and the nation.