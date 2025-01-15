Zanu Pf leadership orders immediate shutdown of Gwanda’s ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’

Online Reporter

THE Zanu PF provincial leadership has ordered the shutdown of the Greenland area in Gwanda which has become a haven of illicit activities causing mayhem in the community.



The Greenland area in Phakama Suburb was initially established to serve as a youth Centre. Unscrupulous elements invaded the place and turned it into a crime hotspot. Illegal tuck shops have been established in the area. Blood and guts have become a common sight at the Greenland tuckshops. There, guns and blades are used unreservedly and lives are lost all too often. The illegal tuckshops are said to harbour criminals who swoop on unsuspecting residents. There, illicit drugs and alcohol are sold.

Speaking recently during a Zanu PF Gwanda inter-district meeting, the party’s provincial chairman, Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu called on the municipality to shut down the legal establishment so that it could serve its purpose.



This was after the leadership of the district called for action to halt the illegal activities.

“If this place is no longer serving its purpose and has become a harbour for criminal activities then it has to be shut down with immediate effect. May the municipality shut down this place with immediate effect. From there may you regularise this place so that it can serve its intended purpose,” he said.