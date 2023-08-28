Zanu PF legislator Rwodzi assaulted by CCC supporters

Crime Reporter

Zanu PF legislator for Chirumhanzi constituency was last Thursday assaulted by CCC activists including losing candidate Patrick Cheza following an argument over an accident which had occurred along Chaka‐Charandura Road in Chirumhanzu.

Cheza handed himself to the police at the weekend while in the company of his lawyer after a report had been made.

According to police, Cde Rwodzi’s son George Chengetai Rwodzi was involved in an accident with a vehicle belonging to Cheza.

George Rwodzi then phoned his mother, who went to the scene where she also met Cheza who was in the company of some CCC members.

A dispute ensued resulting in Cde Rwodzi being assaulted.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a road traffic accident involving a vehicle driven by George Chengetai Rwodzi, son to Honourable Barbara Rwodzi and another vehicle driven by John Bata, along Chaka-Charandura dust road, Chirumhanzu on 24th August 2023 at 1245 hours. “The collision occurred as both vehicles approached Njiva curve in the Gonawapotera area. Coincidentally, the vehicles are owned by Member of Parliament for Chirumhanzu Constituency, Honourable Barbara Rwodzi and losing Citizen Coalition for Change candidate, Patrick Cheza. As a result, Cde Rwodzi drove to the scene after receiving a distress call from her son, while Cheza also drove to the scene in the company of Citizen Coalition for Change members. A dispute ensued resulting in CCC activists led by Cheza assaulting Rwodzi,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Cheza later made a report on the accident to the police while Cde Rwodzi made an assault report to the police.

“Patrick Cheza handed himself to the police in the company of his lawyer, Esau Mandipa on 27th August 2023. The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that the road traffic accident and the assault case will be handled in line with the country’s laws,” he said.

