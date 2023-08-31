Zanu-PF makes huge inroads in Binga despite poll loss

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority recently revamped the Binga hot springs swimming pool and shower facilities in a bid to promote tourism

WHILE Zanu-PF lost the National Assembly race for Binga in Matabeleland North, the revolutionary party is excited by the improved performance, which it attributes to enhanced development projects implemented in what was perceived as a marginalized district.

Binga district had for years been left behind as far as development is concerned amid concerns over a shortage of schools, fewer clinics, and poor access to water, and the general inadequate service delivery.

However, when President Mnangagwa came into power in 2017, the Second Republic increased its focus on Binga development by rolling out massive development projects in key sectors.

In the last five years, the Government has constructed more clinics, and renovated the Binga District Hospital while plans are on course to establish a nurse training institute.

A polytechnic has also been established in the district while Binga Town was established as part of the Government’s concerted efforts to develop the area.

More projects have been executed covering road infrastructure rehabilitation, fishing rigs empowerment for chiefs, rehabilitation of Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme, as well as the establishment of a giant coal mining company in Muchesu.

Zanu PF Binga North constituency losing candidate Cde Kudakwashe Munsaka said despite the party losing to Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda, it performed better than the previous elections.

In 2018, Mr Sibanda stood on the MDC Alliance ticket and got more than 18 000 votes against Zanu PF candidate who garnered 7 700 votes.

“Even the President had fewer votes in 2018 but he has closed the gap seriously and significantly. In short, we have seen a massive movement particularly in Binga North attributed to a number of issues chief among them the candidate that the party had deployed,” he said.

“A candidate who had development in mind. A candidate who had resources. Secondly, the Government through the President has done so much for Binga in just a short period,” said Cde Munsaka.

He said unlike under the previous administration where there was little focus on Binga, President Mnangagwa’s impact on the lives of Binga people has started warming up to the masses.

“We saw the tarring of the 10KM Binga-Karoi Road, ambulances were provided to the district hospital, the Binga Polytechnic College was opened, he has also donated the fishing rigs, there was also drilling of boreholes,” said Cde Munsaka.

“The people have seen some of the projects that the Government has been implementing including the grading of roads. All these projects have had an impact on the lives of the people hence, we see a shift in more voters voting for Zanu PF despite it losing the seats.”

Cde Munsaka said apart from Government interventions his pro-development programs charmed the local community more to an extent that after his electoral loss, some of the people still want him to continue working for them.

“We have been assisting children with school fees and we have been assisting in the installation of boreholes. We also have donors helping us to build schools,” he said.

“We also have been doing some dam construction and food distribution where the candidate sourced mealie meal, cooking oil, and sugar. Even now where I have lost an election some of them are still calling me to continue helping in the development of Binga.”

Cde Munsaka said he was yet to make a decision regarding his future political career. Cde Challenge Phiri, the losing candidate for Binga South constituency said the party performed better in Binga as it managed to fulfil 2018 electoral promises.

“We now have more local authority seats and have reduced the presidential and National Assembly margins. The Zanu-PF Government fulfilled some of the electoral promises including youth and women empowerment projects,” he said.

“Value addition industries were also established while roads were rehabilitated and there was an improvement in telecommunications network access.”

