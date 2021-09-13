Zanu-PF Mat North Youths endorse ED

Leonard Ncube in Lupane

THE Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Youth League has become the first provincial youth wing to endorse President Mnangagwa as the party’s Presidential candidate for the harmonised elections scheduled for 2023.

The provincial Youth League held a mini conference attended by its executive members from the seven districts, including children of the war veterans and national youth service members who all make up the Youth League.

The meeting was held at the party’s provincial office in Lupane.

Endorsing President Mnangagwa was one of the agenda items for the meeting and the Youth League’s Matabeleland North deputy political commissar Cde Fortunate Ndlovu moved the motion which was seconded by Cde Qinisela Sibanda who is the provincial chairman for the children of war veterans.

National Youth League Secretary for Transport and Welfare Cde Elizabeth Masuku, who is also Matabeleland North proportional representation legislator said the province was the first to endorse the President.

She said this shows that Matabeleland North aligns with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

“We are endorsing President Mnangagwa as our candidate for 2023. There is no-one else we rally behind, dark or blue, besides President Mnangagwa hence we stand by him as Matabeleland North Youth League.

“ What we have done as a province is not a small thing. We are the first province to endorse the President today as Youth League and this shows we have a vision as we also follow his Vision 2030,” said Cde Masuku.

She implored Youth League members to shun infighting and called for unity regardless of district.

Cde Masuku said fighting for positions has no place in Zanu-PF.

She challenged all members, youths in particular, to actively participate in the process of making cells to build the party from the grassroots.

“We may be from different districts but nothing beats unity. We may need positions but let’s remain one as children of Zanu-PF. This is the time to make cells and branches, so let’s go out there and work than to rush to positions without the party at heart. Zanu-PF should be in our hearts and let’s not be ashamed to support it wherever we go, “ she said.

Cde Masuku commended President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic for spearheading development in the country despite the nation being under sanctions from the West.

She said there is a lot of development especially on the infrastructure side like road rehabilitation and dam construction using locally available resources.

All this is happening at a time when the country is under sanctions thereby endorsing President Mnangagwa as a visionary and pro-development leader, said Cde Masuku.

The youths also called for revival of a vibrant National Youth Service programme where all high school graduates should undergo the youth training before going into tertiary education.

They called for allocation of resources to spearhead youth empowerment projects in all provinces.

Youths also called upon Government to make sure a civil servant does not spend many years at one station so as to prevent corruption and enhance service delivery. [email protected]