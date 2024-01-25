Zanu-PF Mat- South outlines priority projects

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Provincial leadership has set priority development focus areas for 2024 with income-generating projects and youth empowerment among the top targets.

Others include mobilisation of more members, construction of party offices and growing the livestock sector.

These were proposed by the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and approved by the party’s Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) during a meeting on Saturday.

In an interview Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman, Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu, said the priorities were action-oriented and anchored on the broader objectives set out by the province.

“Under party mobilisation we want to continue mobilising new membership for the party starting from the lowest structures. We have set a team that will spearhead this process,” he said. “Mobilisation is key in developing and strengthening the party. From here we want the leaders to cascade this information to party members in each corner of the province as we want all hands on the deck.

“Another priority area is construction of offices. We have a team that is in the process of identifying land and will come up with plans to fundraise money towards the project.

“Our target is to start constructing our provincial office this year. We will also move on to construct a provincial conference centre.”

Cde Ndlovu said the party will also develop income-generating projects with focus on unlocking potential from the natural resources found in the province mainly agriculture and mining. He said another target is to register a trust for the party to ensure self-sustenance.

Continues on www.chronicle.co.zw

“In 2023 we lost over 10 000 cattle. We want to focus on livestock protection and restocking. We will have programmes put in place that will include lobbying for massive de-silting at village level in order to improve availability of water, and construction of dip tanks in A1 areas,” said Cde Ndlovu.

“We also want to launch a youth day programme in honour of our Vice President Kembo Mohadi who is from our province.”

Under this programme, he said a sports tournament dubbed “Kembo Mohadi Youth Sports Tournament” will be held in honour of the Vice-President from ward level up inter-constituency level.

Addressing members of the PCC, Cde Ndlovu said the involvement of all party leaders was necessary in the realisation of priority targets.

“This year we expect members to work even harder for the party. Our performance in 2023 wasn’t really up to our expectation, and we shouldn’t rest as we must start working now,” he said.

“This meeting has been called so that we consolidate our priorities for 2024 and so that we can adopt them as a PCC. From here let’s ensure that we work together to realise our priority areas and let’s also spread the message to the grassroots level.”

-@DubeMatutu