Zanu-PF Matabeleland South leadership meets President

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zanu-PF Matabeleland South leadership on Saturday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa, in Harare where they congratulated him on his victory in the recent elections that also saw the revolutionary party winning a majority seats in Parliament.

President Mnangagwa cruised to a 52,6 percent vote victory over his closest rival Mr Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party who got 44 percent of the valid vote.

Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu led the provincial delegation to the State House where they also shared with the President their preliminary observations on the party’s performance in the province after they lost four National Assembly seats to the opposition.

Zanu-PF won Matobo, Bulilima, Insiza North, Insiza South, Umzingwane, Beitbridge East, Beitbridge West, as well as Gwanda South constituencies but lost, among others, Beitbridge West, Gwanda North and Mangwe constituencies.

“I went with the leadership from Matabeleland South with the main reason being to congratulate the President for winning resoundingly in the elections and to thank him for leading the campaign because we have no doubt that in most places we won because of his leadership and the clarity of the message that he is determined to continue with the works that he has been doing,” said Cde Ndlovu.

He said as Matabeleland South they also took the opportunity to thank President Mnangagwa for the work that he has done in the last five years, which the people of Zimbabwe have entrusted him to continue with and conclude in his second term.

“We were able to share with him our observations on our performance as a province, obviously we are not overly excited because as much as we got eight constituencies, we know Matabeleland South to be much bigger and stronger than that,” said Cde Ndlovu.

“We told His Excellency that we have done our own introspection and assessment of our performance and assured him that we will have a comprehensive position and recommendations on the way forward, most of which really will be our points of action as the provincial leadership going forward.”

Cde Ndlovu said they took the opportunity as well to convey the provincial leadership’s appreciation, of the First Lady for the work that she has done in supporting the President, the party and the campaigns for the disadvantaged members of the society.

“President Mnangagwa took the opportunity to share with us part of the key areas that his Government will be focusing on as he continues to positively impact the lives of our people,” said Cde Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairperson Cde Richard Moyo said the leadership from his province will this week undertake their own trip to State House to convey their own congratulatory message to President Mnangagwa.

“We have already informed the Presidium and are now just waiting to get a slot in the President’s busy schedule but I am sure anytime this week we will be able to meet His Excellency,” said Cde Moyo.

From the 13 National Assembly seats in Matabeleland North province, CCC won nine seats while Zanu-PF got four seats, winning in Nkayi North where incumbent Cde Sithembiso Nyoni got 5 798 votes, in Bubi Cde Simelisizwe Sibanda received 11 208 votes, the second highest in the province after that of Cde Moyo who polled 11 718 in Umguza.

Cde Musa Ncube managed to shrug off the opposition challenge in Tsholotsho South, getting 7 885 votes. CCC retained Binga North, Binga South, Hwange Central, Hwange East, and Hwange West, and wrested Lupane East, Lupane West, Tsholotsho North, and Nkayi South from the ruling party.