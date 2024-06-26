Zanu PF members urged to unite and shun factions, for party’s growth

Bulilima legislator, central committee member and ICT Deputy Minister Cde Dingumuzi Phuti (second from right) greets party supporters upon arrival at a thank you rally held at Ntenjane Primary School at Somnene ward on Tuesday

Mthabisi Tshuma at Zihwabeni, Bulilima

MEMBERS of the ruling party, Zanu PF, have been urged to unite and desist from factions that derail the party’s growth and development agenda.

Addressing party supporters at a thank-you-rally held at Ntenjane Primary School at Somnene ward in Bulilima Constituency on Tuesday, Bulilima legislator and Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Cde Dingumuzi Phuti said there is a need for party members to desist from factions and bad mouthing each other.

Hundreds of party supporters converged at the venue to celebrate being the most voting ward in Bulilima constituency during the 2023 harmonised elections where Zanu PF romped to the victory through President Mnangagwa, Cde Phuti and area Councillor Land Ndebele.

“These past elections were different from any other. Since the 2000 elections, many have not wanted Zanu PF because it is a party that gives praise and honour to the black people and makes them be in charge of their land.

“This past election was a very difficult phase where we were working with people who were wearing what we wore, making slogans the same as us but when we went to the ballot box, they did the opposite and made some people in other wards lose as they wanted Zanu PF out,” said Cde Phuti.

Cde Phuti who is also a central committee member, the biggest decision-making body in the party, urged development partners to desist from being politically affiliated and focus on their agenda of bringing meaningful changes in societies.

“During the election period, we had NGOs that were going around fooling our people where they went with a whole different approach to their role in the societies by campaigning for the opposition and buying out people. Let it be known that our communities need more than this, they need development not to be used for some personal agendas.

“During the Covid-19 era, l managed to speak for relevant authorities for Maitengwe border post to be open and cross border traders from all over where able to operate countrywide but when elections came they had a different agenda and forgot how Zanu PF enabled them to make a living,” said Cde Phuti.

Also addressing party supporters at the celebration rally, central committee member Cde Charity Ndlovu implored the youth to take part in party activities.

“I am pleased to be at this function where the attendance of youths is very pleasing and shows that youths want to participate in party activities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask you as the youths not to lose confidence and hope for a better Zimbabwe through the leadership of Zanu PF as it takes everyone seriously,” said Cde Ndlovu.

@mthabisi_mthire