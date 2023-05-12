Zanu-PF members warned against abusing social media

Online Writer

ZANU PF party members in the Midlands province have been warned against abusing social media and using the platforms to denigrate each other and settle personal scores.

Addressing a recent Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru, the ruling party’s Midlands Provincial Chairperson, Cde Larry Mavima said those found in the wrong will face serious consequences.

“We need to drop all of our bad habits, and our bad habits are found in these WhatsApp groups where you are participants. This is where we shout at each other and this is where we denigrate the party leadership.

“This is where we even post dirty pictures of things that have nothing to do with the party simply because we want to taint other people’s images. Those found in the wrong will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

Cde Mavima who is the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands province said it has been resolved to ban and dissolve the many WhatsApp groups that had emerged.

“From now on, we resolved that in each constituency, we now want only one group where everyone goes in,” he said.

Cde Mavima said the provincial leadership is putting all hands-on deck as it rallies its supporters to have a shared vision ahead of this year’s general elections.

With the party’s internal polls over, he said the focus is now on the general elections expected in July or August this year.

“The big issue is about unity and it is about working. Maximum dedication to the party is what is needed now. We need to be prepared for the elections,” said Cde Mavima.

He rallied party supporters to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise and ensure all prospective voters are registered for the party to achieve its five million plus vote target in this year’s general elections.