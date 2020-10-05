Zanu-PF Mkoba primary poll results out

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

EDUCATIONIST Cde William Gondo will represent Zanu-PF in the Mkoba constituency by-elections after trouncing four other candidates who were contesting in the party primary elections.

Last week, Government indefinitely suspended by-elections to fill vacancies in Parliament and local authorities as the country is still to weather the Covid-19 pandemic storm, but Zanu-PF went ahead with the primary election and Cde Gondo will represent the party when the country decides to start holding elections.

In Mkoba, there were five candidates who were eyeing constituency which fell vacant following the recalling of MDC-Alliance member Mr Amos Chibaya from Parliament.

While it was smooth sailing in Mkoba Constituency, Zanu PF Kwekwe Central constituency primary elections were cancelled following violence which resulted two party vehicles damaged.

Police had to be called in and fired shots in the air to disperse the violent gangs armed with machetes and iron bars.

Cde Gondo, who runs a number of colleges in Gweru won in Mkoba constituency after getting 358 votes with Cde Charles Simbi coming in second with 287.

Cde Basilton Sikhosana did not get any vote, Cde Thomas Mlitao got 41 votes and Cde Rosemary Vundla got 43 votes.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelius Mupereri who announced the results said all went well in Mkoba constituency primary elections while there were disturbances in Kwekwe Central Constituency primary elections.

“Cde William Gondo won the Mkoba Constituency primaries after winning Cde Gondo won after attaining 358 votes with Cde Charles Simbi coming in second with 287.

Cdes Basilton Sikhosana got zero votes. There were 50 assisted and 25 spoiled votes,” he said.

He said the primary election in Kwekwe Central constituency was suspended after skirmishes were recorded in the area amid indications that some party members were arrested after causing the disturbances.

“Zanu-PF Midlands provincial leadership yesterday suspended indefinitely Kwekwe Central primary elections after rowdy youths suspected to be illegal gold miners invaded the district party office and started beating up everyone, including polling agents,” he said.

The youths, most of whom were said to be not in the party structures reportedly accused the district leadership of trying to impose candidates.

They allegedly went on to unleash wave of violence on all polling stations including stoning parked vehicles at the party district headquarters.

Two vehicles were extensively damaged.

Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial chairman, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said it was a sad day for the party.

He said perpetrators of violence should be brought to book.

“As the voting process was beginning to start, some rowdy youths, most of them gold panners from the surrounding mines, came and disrupted the elections. They beat up everyone, including polling agents. They also stoned vehicles and investigations are going on to establish the motive behind the violence.

“We have suspended the elections in Kwekwe indefinitely as we still try to investigate the hand behind the violence,” he said

“We are a party of peace and unity, so we want to do a complete investigation while we assist the police in these investigations,” he said.

In the suspended Kwekwe primaries, local businessman and an apostolic sect leader, Cde Kandros Mugabe was battling it out with Cde Energy Ncube.

Kwekwe Central constituency fell vacant following the death of the national Patriotic Front’s MP Mr Masango Matambanadzo in July.