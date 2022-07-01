Zanu-PF pays tribute to late Father Zimbabwe

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE ruling party Zanu PF has paid tribute to the late Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, saying he left a legacy that continues to inspire the Second Republic to cherish peaceful coexistence, tolerance and empathy for all citizens notwithstanding their creed, colour, region and ethnic background.

Today marks 23 years since the death of the veteran nationalist and liberation struggle stalwart.

Popularly known as Father Zimbabwe, the fearless freedom fighter succumbed to prostate cancer on July 1, 1999 at the age of 82, and was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

In a statement to commemorate his death, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said the Second Republic will always remain resolute in defending the land as well as cherish Dr Nkomo’s legacy of selfless sacrifice, peace, unity and national development.

“Zanu PF and the entire party leadership led our President and First Secretary, His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa pay homage to our founding father, who left a legacy that continue to inspire the Second Republic to always cherish peaceful coexistence, tolerance, shun tribalism and build our nation on the pillars of love, unity, oneness and empathy for all our people notwithstanding their creed, colour, religion or ethnic background,” he said.

“The Second Republic will always remain resolute in defending the land as our people’s birth right, for both the living, the dead and for posterity.

“Dr Joshua Nkomo reminded us even as he laid on his deathbed of the task at hand, which is to unite our people with our land and address the racial imbalances over land ownership.”

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said the ruling party prides itself in having accomplished the historic task of redistributing land to the landless indigenous people. He said the focus is now turned to production and productivity.

“We remember fondly, all your teachings and on this day, we take pride in knowing that you rest in eternal peace. Zanu PF shall forever cherish the peace, tranquility and harmony brought about by the 1987 Unity Accord which bears his signature,” he said.

“His indelible signature remains dear to all our people because it ushered in the fruits of peace and development that we continue to enjoy today.”

Dr Nkomo’s wish was to see Zimbabweans of all races united and this desire for a united Zimbabwe saw him leading the then PF Zapu to sign the 1987 Unity Accord with Zanu-PF.

The late Vice-President had a strong vision anchored on equality for all and a determined drive to develop all parts of the country, which the Second Republic has magnified in a big way through its philosophy of ‘leaving no one and no place behind.’

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zanu PF and its leadership under the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa remains alert and ready to confront every challenge that comes its way.

[email protected]