Zanu-PF poised for landslide

Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF is poised for a landslide Parliamentary election victory after it secured 109 legislative seats out of the 171 constituency results that were announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s provincial and constituency command centres across the country yesterday.

The opposition Citizen Coalition for Change led by Mr Nelson Chamisa is a distant second with 62 seats after the revolutionary party regained most Parliamentary seats that had been held by the opposition.

There were a total of 209 constituencies that were contested after the ZEC deferred the Gutu West constituency poll following the death of independent candidate, Mr Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi in a road accident.

This means that the revolutionary party will constitute the bulk of Senators and legislators that will come through the women and youth quotas in the National Assembly as that will be determined by the number of votes in the 210 constituencies.

Of the 38 outstanding constituencies, Zanu-PF requires just 31 seats for it to land a two third majority.

Notable areas where Zanu-PF regained lost ground include Mbare constituency in Harare where Cde Martin Matinyanya beat Mr Starman Chamisa to land the seat.

Some of the results that are still pending in Harare Metropolitan province include Churu and Harare South constituencies.

Cde Tongai Mnangagwa also won in Hunyani, which was formed from Harare South where he was an MP.

Zanu-PF registered its greatest election victory in Masvingo province where it garnered 23 seats while CCC got two with the third one Gutu West yet to be contested. In Mashonaland East province, Zanu-PF won 19 constituencies while CCC got a paltry four while in Mashonaland Central province, the revolutionary party won 13 of the 18 seats while CCC was yet to get a seat leaving five seats still pending.

In Manicaland province, Zanu-PF garnered 19 seats with CCC getting seven, leaving one constituency, Buhera South, outstanding.

It is interesting to note that Zanu-PF won in three constituencies in Buhera while one is yet to be finalised.

Renowned journalist and Zanu-PF director of information and publicity, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, carried the day in Buhera West while in Buhera Central, Cde Samson Matema won with Cde Philip Guyo romping to victory in Buhera North.

In Matabeleland South province, Zanu-PF won in eight constituencies out of the 12 while CCC got four while in Matabeleland North province Zanu-PF won in three constituencies with CCC getting seven leaving another three constituencies yet to be concluded.

In the Midlands province, the bulk of constituencies were yet to be concluded as Zanu-PF had won in five constituencies with CCC winning three seats.

In Harare province, Zanu-PF had won three seats, which was a significant improvement with CCC garnering 23 constituencies leaving four seats still outstanding.

In Bulawayo province, CCC had won six seats while Zanu-PF was yet to register a win leaving six seats yet to be concluded by yesterday.

It is worth noting that where Zanu-PF won, it would do so with a huge margin unlike a win by CCC where in most cases it would just scrap through.

One example is Zanu-PF candidate in Sanyati constituency in Mashonaland West province, Cde Polite Kambamura, who beat CCC candidate Mr Lahliwe Mafa with an unassailable margin of 17 474 against 4 843 votes.

In Mberengwa Central constituency, Zanu-PF candidate, Cde Tinashe Shumba got 17 689 votes against Mr Tafanana Zhou of CCC who polled 3 867 votes.

In Mutoko East, Zanu-PF candidate Cde Richard Musiiwa got 19 073 votes against Mr Yeukai Kaseke of CCC who got 3 613 votes.