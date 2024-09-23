Zanu PF Politburo to meet on Wednesday

Joseph Madzimure

ZANU PF will hold an Ordinary Session of the Politburo meeting on Wednesday this week to deliberate on several issues, among them preparations for the 21st Zanu PF National Annual People’s Conference. The ruling party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said this in a statement.

“The Secretary General of Zanu PF, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu, would like to advise all members that there is a Politburo meeting on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 12 pm at Zanu PF headquarters,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

All members should be seated by 11.45 am.