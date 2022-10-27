Zanu-PF preperations strategies for outright victory

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu arrive for the Politburo meeting at the Zanu PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday, Picture Innocent Makawa

Herald Reporters

THE 7th Zanu-PF National People’s Congress, which opened in Harare yesterday, offers the party an opportunity to consolidate national unity, accelerate industrialisation and modernisation, and sharpen comprehensive strategies for outright victory in next year’s harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa has said.

Building on far-reaching reforms and projects countrywide that have improved the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans, Congress will seek to introspect, take stock of progress made so far and offer a way forward as the country marches on towards Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy.

Congress also comes as the governing party is implementing National Development Strategy 1, which maps the way towards the attainment of the country’s vision in the key sectors of mining, tourism and agriculture.

Addressing the 366th Ordinary Session of the Politburo at the party’s headquarters yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF remains the party of choice as it continues to fulfill the expectations of the masses.

“We are a party for the people and from the people, hence this 7th National People’s Congress must consolidate our intra-party unity and democracy towards the rejuvenation of our revolutionary party, and also for the accelerated modernisation and industrialisation of our great country.

“As we convene at the National People’s Congress, evidence remains indisputable that Zanu PF is implementing high impact people-oriented and broad-based empowerment policies and programmes,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Congress, which is being held under the theme: “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe: Leaving No –one and No-place Behind”, is a culmination of the successful elective conferences of the Youth and Women’s Leagues as well as the inaugural War Veterans’ League Conference, which were all held this year in fulfillment of democratic expectations.

Such processes, President Mnangagwa said, serve as critical hard blocks for the rejuvenation, renewal and growth of Zanu PF.

“The enthusiasm which was shown across the party amply demonstrates that Zanu PF is alive and remains the only true defender of the democracy that we fought for and brought about.

“Our colossal mass party is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that as the people of Zimbabwe, we grow our own food, manufacture our own clothes, as well as construct our own roads, dams, schools and clinics, among others.

“Brick by brick, stone upon stone, step by step, we are surely building a prosperous Zimbabwe, leaving no one and no place behind.

“We will never be apologetic about singing our own song and keeping our membership and the nation updated on the successful milestones we are achieving under our Zanu PF party,” he said.

The Politburo also went through the draft Central Committee report which will be presented at Congress in compliance with the requirements of the party’s Constitution.

Further, the President called upon outgoing Politburo members to remain unflinching and consistent as loyal, patriotic and committed members of Zanu PF in their future assignments.

“In whatever portfolios the party assigns us in the future, let us maintain the momentum we have demonstrated to date, while at the same time providing appropriate guidance to the lower structures of the party.

“No matter our portfolios in the future, let us remain unflinching and consistent as loyal, patriotic and committed members of Zanu PF, emboldened by the fact that in our party, leaders at every level are servants of the people. As such the most important position in Zanu PF is to be a card-carrying member,’’ President Mnangagwa said.

He commended the outgoing Politburo members for their tireless efforts in the implementation of party programmes and projects since the last Congress.

“I further applaud your sterling work and efforts towards the efficient management of party departments. Collectively, we propelled our party to new heights through the robust implementation of the various Conference Resolutions and decisions of the Central Committee as well as the delivery of our party’s promises as stipulated in the 2018 People’s Election Manifesto. Congratulations for a job well done,” said President Mnangagwa.

The current Central Committee will be dissolved during the course of Congress and President Mnangagwa will appoint new Politburo members who will help in implementing party programmes for the coming five years.

Commenting on the by-elections held last weekend which were won by Zanu-PF, President Mnangagwa said the results are a clear demonstration that the party is unstoppable and victory is certain in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa said the successful launch of the Teachers for Economic Development initiative must serve to inform the party’s mobilisation strategies.

He commended the Chitepo School of Ideology for the inroads made in this initiative.

“As we modernise and regenerate our colossal mass party, let us continue to be all encompassing and welcoming to professionals and groupings across our country’s socio-economic sectors. I further commend various stakeholders such as religious organisations, students, the media and various economic clusters for the unequivocal calls for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on our country,” the President said.

Zanu PF, he said, is the only party with a rich revolutionary heritage.

“As such, we should sustain the weighty responsibility of ensuring that our party is driven by the vision and ideological foundation enunciated in our Constitution towards the emancipation of our people,” said President Mnangagwa.

He called for an end to corruption, opportunism, nepotism and all other vices at all levels.

“I was therefore pleased to officially open the Procurement Regulatory Authority’s Annual Conference where the need for upright and patriotic citizens at all levels was amplified as a fundamental and necessary trait for the realisation of equitable socio-economic growth that leaves no one and no place behind,” President Mnangagwa said.

Zanu-PF holds its 118th Central Committee meeting today ahead of the official opening of Congress tomorrow.