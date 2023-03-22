Zanu PF primaries set for 25 March

Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF is set to hold primary elections on 25 March following the clearance of most of the aspiring candidates to participate in the internal polls.

Primary elections enable political parties to choose candidates who will represent them in national elections.

The country is set to hold harmonised elections this year.

The ruling was expected to hold primary elections last Saturday before the polls were postponed.

Already scores of people have shown interest in participating in Zanu-PF primary elections.

Zanu-PF Politburo met on Monday to discuss candidates who were vying to participate in the primary elections.

The party approved 99,9 percent of the candidates to participate in the internal polls and only disqualified those who were found to have criminal records or had been involved in violence.

Briefing the media in Harare on Wednesday, Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said President Mnangagwa has directed that the party holds primary elections on Saturday March 25.

“His Excellency directed that the primary elections will be held on Saturday 25 March from 7am to 4pm,” said Cde Bimha.

He said the Politburo granted those who defected from opposition parties the right to contest in the primary elections although not for senatorial seats.