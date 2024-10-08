Zanu PF promises to uplift community after winning Umzingwane Ward 15 by-election

Mthabisi Tshuma

THE ruling party Zanu-PF has pledged to continue its development agenda in Umzingwane District’s Ward 15 in Matabeleland after romping to resounding victory in by-elections held on Saturday.

The party’s candidate Cde Sifelani Dube won by 516 votes after beating Independent candidate Sanele Ndlovu and CCC candidate Victor Phiri who received 48 and 40 votes respectively.

Zanu PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman Cde Nqobizitha Ndlovu thanked the people of Umzingwane for believing in the able Second Republic.

“We are very happy and excited about this result as it serves as a reassurance that Zanu PF in Matabeleland South province is very strong and that people believe in the leadership of His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa. Even as we go through the worst drought in more than four decades people continue to see his human touch interventions that have seen even livestock getting some support.

“We are happy that we were able to wrestle this ward that was won by the opposition last year and the margin we won with is what excites us because we had about 46percent against 53 percent opposition in 2023 and we have about 84 percent this time around. You can tell from all our polling stations that the people have come home as we succeeded on the back of unity of purpose,” said Cde Ndlovu.

Cde Ndlovu hailed the leadership of the province for “executing their duties astonishingly” and said he will work hard to ensure it runs across the province.

“I told my team that the President has appointed a number of us into the executive to make addresses during the campaigns about issues that relate to our different portfolios. We saw the Minister of Energy Cde Edgar Moyo addressing an area that had power challenges, ICT Deputy Minister Cde Dingumuzi Phuti addressed to issues to do with his portfolio and again l acknowledge the input by the host MP and Defence Deputy Minister Cde Levi Mayihlome.

“We related with the people and the leadership across the province came and they really put their efforts together as a united front and showed that Zanu PF is untouchable and we should continue to build on this.

“I am now working hard on my members of parliament, there are quite a number whom l believe did not take this seriously and that is unacceptable. We cannot be empowered by the party to go to Parliament and the resources that we get we cannot share with the party when we are faced with an election, that is a behaviour foreign to Zanu PF,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Zanu PF Matabeleland South province political commissar Cde Washington Nkomo echoed the same sentiments of Ward 15 for having trust in the able leadership of the Second Republic.

“We are so grateful for the support that the party continues to get from the masses of the people from Zimbabwe. This time we managed to have enough time to interact with the people to explain what exactly is happening in the country and this helped us to win the by-election.

“We thank the people of Ward 15 and assure them that all the promises that we made will be granted,” said Cde Nkomo.

He said the resounding victory is thanks to the unity that prevailed in the province in regards to campaigning.

“We would like to also thank the leadership in the party led by President Mnangagwa who took part in the campaign and managed to see us sail though this time around.

We thank everyone for upholding peace in a free and fair election and this is what President Mnangagwa always advocates for,” said Cde Nkomo.

Zanu PF Ward 15 councillor-elect Cde Sifelani Dube said he is ready to hit the ground running.

“I would like to thank God, Matabeleland South Zanu PF province as a whole, Umzingwane constituency and my President Dr ED Mnangagwa, Honourable MP Levi Mayihlome as it has been a great journey.

“It’s time for service delivery, to improve the livelihoods of people in our communities under the mantra ‘ brick by brick building our country.’ A lot needs to be done. Therefore as the people’s servant, I pledge transparency, accountability, effective communication and inclusive citizen participation in local governance. I also pledge efficient use of public resources,” said Cde Dube.

@mthabisi_mthire