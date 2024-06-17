Zanu-PF province must solidify its structures so that they regain seats lost in previous elections

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

ZANU-PF Bulawayo province should heed the leadership’s calls to take advantage of the ongoing party’s restructuring exercise to solidify the party and set the stage for the successful hosting of this year’s 21st Annual National People’s Conference.

Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha yesterday announced that Bulawayo province will host this year’s annual pilgrimage in October during his address at a graduation ceremony for nearly 400 youths in Bulawayo’s Luveve-Emakhandeni Constituency.

The youths completed vocational skills training sponsored by local businessman and Zanu-PF member Cde Brian Samuriwo.

Midlands Province held the 20th Annual National People’s Conference last year.

The restructuring exercise should also be used as a mass mobilisation strategy for the province to boost its structures and lay the ground for future elections.

Commendably, since the coming of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF Bulawayo province has worked with a great amount of unity with petty squabbles now a thing of the past.

The province should ride on that unity to solidify its structures so that they regain seats lost to the opposition in previous elections.

They must also use those members who won seats in Parliament and council in the province as ambassadors of the revolutionary party through servant and exemplary leadership.

The office bearers’ conduct should convince the rest of Bulawayo residents why they should rally behind the ruling Zanu-PF in the next elections.

Party cadres like Cde Samuriwo who, despite losing in last year’s elections, continue to work for the people also testify to the party’s love for the people and more party cadres should emulate his works.

“The President, Cde ED Mnangagwa is calling on every party member to play a role in this exercise whose success is directly linked to the future progress of our party and future success of our party. As Bulawayo province this exercise offers an opportunity for the party to rejuvenate itself by reaching out to new members both young and old and mobilise them to join the party,” said Cde Machacha.

“Mobilisation, recruitment and cell building must happen simultaneously to create verifiable authentic structures. The province has been selected to host the Annual National People’s Conference in October, what a chance to showcase a new vibrant Zanu-PF Bulawayo province.”

There is no doubt that if Zanu-PF Bulawayo province continues on the path of unity of purpose, they will not only successfully host this year’s conference but will build a stronger party for the future.