Zanu-PF provincial chair confident of victory

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ZANU-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda, has expressed confidence that the ruling party would win resoundingly in the forthcoming by-election slated for December 9.

Speaking during a campaign rally at a packed Nketa Hall in Bulawayo yesterday, he called upon party supporters to work together and drum up support for the party candidates.

Zanu-PF will be represented by Cde Albert Mavunga in Nketa for the National Assembly seat while Cde Tawengwa Zidya will contest in council elections.

“Let us pluck out the dirt from the teeth. You must also stop destroying the party from within, let’s go to this election as one and get a thunderous victory,” said Cde Sibanda.

He said the road to the December 9 elections must be characterised by a strong unity of purpose and oneness and this is only possible when the party comes first ahead of individual interests.

Cde Sibanda told party supporters that the Nketa constituency seat must be won to consolidate the country’s legacy of development.

“No one must do what he wants but instead we must always do what must be done and needed. We don’t want people who think they are bigger than the party and system,” he said.

The by-elections were necessitated by the recall of Citizens Coalition for Change candidates by the party’s interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.

Disgruntled by how the party conducted its selection process for candidates in preparation for the August 23 harmonised elections, Mr Tshabangu initially recalled 15 legislators of which nine were constituency holders while the other six had gone in through the proportional representation.

He has also recalled a total of 69 councillors from 15 local authorities.

The state of confusion in the opposition resulted in them fielding double candidates in all constituencies except for Mabvuku-Tafara constituency in Harare.

The Nketa constituency is one of five constituencies in the city that will have by-elections, with the other being Cowdray Park where the ruling party will be represented by Cde Arthur Mujeyi, Lobengula-Magwegwe where Cde Menziwe Dube will stand for the party, Bulawayo South where former Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Raj Modi went in unopposed when the party held its primary elections.

The last constituency is Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Zanu-PF is represented by Cde Dzingai Kamamba.