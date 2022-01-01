Zanu-PF provincial executive elections preliminary results out

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF has announced preliminary results for its provincial executive elections, which were held on Tuesday with Cde Jabulani Sibanda being elected Bulawayo provincial chairman.

Cde Sibanda, the former chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) bounced back to the political scene after a long absence.

Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu won the chairmanship in Matabeleland South.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairman Cde Richard Moyo retained his position after beating Cde Believe Gaule. Cde Mike Madiro retained his post in Manicaland and Cde Kazembe Kazembe also retained his post in Mashonaland Central.

Cde Larry Mavima was declared a winner in Midlands, Cde Robison Mavhenyengwa was elected Masvingo provincial chairman while Cde Daniel Garwe was declared the winner in Mashonaland East. Cde Godwills Masimirembwa bounced back as Harare provincial chairperson.

Cde Mary Mliswa Chikoka won Mashonaland West chairperson’s race, becoming the only female provincial chairperson.

Zanu-PF political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the preliminary results are subject to Politburo approval in the coming week.

He said while the elections were smoothly held in most parts of the country, there were a few violent episodes and candidates who engaged in violence will be disqualified.

Cde Ndlovu could not immediately comment saying he was in meeting while Cde Sibanda asked that the interview be scheduled to a later date.

Cde Moyo said while he observed that the results were still subject to Politburo approval, he was humbled by the trust part members have bestowed on him.

“I’m ready to take the new challenge that has been given me by the party members. I’m ready to work with everyone to build the party ahead of the 2023 elections. We need to unite as a party before we even think of contesting the opposition. Even those who did not trust my leadership I’m inviting them to come on board so that we can work together to build the party and ensure that in 2023 we deliver a resounding victory to the President and Zanu-PF,” said Cde Moyo.

He said the party will soon start campaigning for the coming by elections.

“There are two National Assembly seats that have fallen vacant in the province, one in Tsholotsho South while the other is Binga North. We want to retain the Tsholotsho South constituency and we are gunning for the Binga North Constituency which was held by the MDC-Alliance. So, our main thrust from this internal election is that we identify candidates who will represent us in the coming election as we want to win these elections. Hence, we need to work as a unit so that we can triumph in the by elections,” he said. – @nqotshili.