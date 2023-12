Peter Matika, online writer

ZANU PF secretary general Dr Obert Mpofu is holding the last leg of a campaign to drum up support for Cde Phathisiwe Machangu in Masayi Village in Lupane East constituency ahead of the December 9 by elections.

Hundreds of party supporters gathered in the area in Ward 17 on Wednesday.

Cde Machangu promised development, to the electorate in the constituency, which is being spearheaded by the Second Republic.