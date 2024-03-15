Zanu PF readmits Dr Ignatius Chombo, Cde Killer Zivhu

ZANU PF has readmitted former members who had been expelled and suspended for deviating from the ethos of the revolutionary party.

Notable figures who have bounced back are former Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo, Cde Killer Zivhu, Cde Robert Nyemudzo, and Cde Petronella Kagonye, among others.

Zanu PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the development in an interview on Wednesday.

“His Excellency President Mnangagwa is a pardoning leader. He doesn’t hold grudges against anybody no matter how much you tormented him or challenged him,” he said.

Dr Mpofu said President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu PF First Secretary, is on record as saying the party is bigger than any individual, but can accommodate everyone.

“I can confirm that Cdes Chombo, Kagonye, Nyemudzo, Zivhu, and many others have been readmitted into the party. That’s the party’s position.”

Dr Mpofu said he had already notified the members about their readmission.

“I have written to all of them to inform them about this position, that they are now members of the party. They are free to participate in party programmes. Of course, there are some processes they have to follow after their readmission,” he said.

In an interview, Cde Zivhu hailed President Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for admitting him back into the revolutionary party.

He also commended Masvingo’s provincial leadership for supporting him when he was expelled from the party.

“I am now back home and I am going to continue working for the revolutionary party,” said Cde Zivhu.

On her part, Cde Kagonye commended the party leadership for re-admitting her.

“I will play my part and ensure the party will remain intact. I will work with the party structures as I used to do,” said the former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Cde Nyemudzo commended President Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for considering his application for re-admission.

“I also want to thank everyone who prayed for me during the trying times. I will continue to work tirelessly and complete some of the projects that I was undertaking before my expulsion from the party.

“I will be getting guidance from the provincial party leadership to revive my political career,” said Cde Nyemudzo.

Cde Chombo confirmed that he was back in the revolutionary party.