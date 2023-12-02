Zanu PF ready to take Lupane East Constituency

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

AS the Zanu PF campaign juggernaut continues ahead of the December 9 by elections, party secretary general Dr Obert Mpofu is today set to address the electorate at Lupaka business centre, Ward 10 in Lupane East constituency.

The party is represented by Cde Phathisiwe Machangu.

The revolutionary party had made it clear that it intends to win the constituency after “an unfortunate August 23 election result.”

Yesterday Dr Mpofu was in Ward 7 in Ndimimbili village where hordes of party supporters were in attendance.

“We are getting this constituency, it is given,” Dr Mpofu said yesterday after the end of his rally.