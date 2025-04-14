ZANU PF reclaims Glen View South constituency, breaks opposition’s two-decade stranglehold

Joseph Madzimure and Richard Muponde

ZANU PF has reclaimed GlenView South constituency, breaking the opposition’s two-decade stranglehold.

The opposition had controlled the seat since the turn of the millennium before the ruling party broke the jinx on Saturday.

The last Zanu PF female legislator to win the seat was Cde Idah Mashonganyika, who is now an Elders Council member, and this time, again a woman has snatched victory for the ruling party.

Zanu PF candidate, Cde Tsitsi Tawomhera, garnered 3 392 votes to seal victory in the by-election held on Saturday to fill the vacant parliamentary seat in the constituency.

The results were released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission yesterday.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Grandmore Hakata, who was the constituency’s legislator.

Cde Tawomhera beat three independent candidates, Tungamirai Madzokere, Toenderai Chakaredza, and George Makwangwaidze, as well as National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Perpetua Mukanda.

Running on a platform focused on community development, service delivery, and inclusive representation, Cde Tawomhera’s campaign struck a powerful chord with voters seeking committed and responsive leadership.

Her message of inclusivity, progress, and empowerment appealed to a wide cross-section of the electorate, particularly the youth and women who have increasingly become pivotal in shaping the country’s political direction.

The latest victory has cemented Zanu PF’s domination in the once opposition stronghold due to the Second Republic’s commitment to improve the livelihoods of the general public under the mantra “no one and no place should be left behind”.

Speaking after her victory, Cde Tawomhera thanked Glenview South residents for their trust and said she will prioritise service delivery, job creation and infrastructure rehabilitation.

“This victory is not mine alone—it belongs to every resident tired of empty promises. Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, we will transform Glenview South into a model of urban prosperity,” she declared.

The opposition’s mismanagement of urban councils has plunged residents into worsening poverty due to corruption, inefficiency, and a lack of patriotic leadership.

Under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, the ruling party is reclaiming urban spaces to restore service delivery, economic growth, and sustainable development.

By exactly 7 am, all polling stations had opened for the voting process and closed by 7 pm for collation purposes.

There were 43 polling stations in the constituency with 31 519 voter population. Zanu PF Harare provincial Political Commissar Cde Voyage Dambuza said the victory is due to efforts made by President Mnangagwa to improve the livelihoods of the people in the area.

“President Mnangagwa has managed to bring water to the people under the Presidential Borehole Scheme; major roads are being rehabilitated; ICTs centres were opened in Glenview and business units centres are being established. This shows that Zanu PF is addressing people’s needs,” said Cde Dambuza.

He said Glen View South will never be the same again under the Zanu PF leadership.