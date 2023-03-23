Zanu PF releases primary election candidates list

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Reporter

ZANU PF Bulawayo province has released a full set of candidates set to battle for the House of Assemble and local authority tickets to in the harmonised elections.

The primaries are set for Saturday’s primary elections in readiness for the harmonised national polls.

The primary elections were initially scheduled for 18 March but were later postponed as the party was overwhelmed with a large number of candidates who wanted to represent it in the forthcoming general elections.

The ruling party’s Politburo sat on Monday and went through all the reports, province by province and one by one.

A total of 37 party cadres are vying to represent the party in 12 House of Assembly seats.

The Senatorial constituencies has 10 candidates while the Women’s quota has 15 candidates and one candidate is eying the youth quota.

According to the list, Bulawayo North constituency has seven candidates, Lobengula-Magwegwe (4), Bulawayo Central (3), Mpopoma-Mzilikazi (3), Pumula (2), Entumbane- Njube (3), Pelandaba-Tshabalala (3), Nkulumane (2) and Makhandeni-Luveve (2).

There will be no elections for Nketa, Bulawayo South and Cowdray Park constituencies as the candidates; Cdes George Tshabangu, Raj Modi and Professor Mthuli Ncube are uncontested.

Under local authority, District Coordinating Committee (DDC 1), 31 candidates where approved, DCC 2 (22), DCC 3 (18), DCC 4 (9) and DCC 5 has 15 candidates.

The results of the polls will be displayed at the polling stations and also conveyed to the Administrative District Command Centre, Provincial Command Centre and National Command Centre.

It is only the National Command Centre which will announce official results.

The ruling party has already set 87 000 cells that have been verified, reaching a total of 4,5 million votes.

Zanu PF has set a target of five million votes for the 2023 harmonised polls.