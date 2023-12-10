Zanu PF retains Beitbridge West Parly seat

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

ZANU PF on Saturday managed to retain the Beitbridge West seat when Cde Thusani Ndou beat rivals Thoriso Moyo of Zapu and Brendan Dube in the by-election.

Cde Ndou got 4 929 ballots while Moyo and Dube garnered 55 and 366 votes respectively. The seat fell vacant after the CCC interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu recalled former Beitbridge mayor Mr Morgan Ncube from Parliament. In 2020 September, Mr Ncube was recalled as mayor of Beitbridge from the MDC T

. Constituency elections Officer Mr Adrian Muyambo said the elections were held in a peaceful environment with no incidents being reported at all the 52 polling stations in 8 wards. In an interview, Cde Ndou said he was grateful for the support from the Beitbridge West community and the ruling party during the campaign period.

“I am happy, we have retained the seat and we maintain our dominance as the ruling party in Beitbridge,” he said.

“The idea is to break down projects into short-term, mid-term, and long-term. So as a constituency, we will have to attend to mobile network connectivity, road maintenance, borehole drilling and food and nutrition as part of the short-term projects. This is our most area of need.”