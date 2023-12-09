Zanu-PF secures early victory in by-elections

Polling agents at a polling station in Bellevue suburb in Bulawayo yesterday ahead of the by-elections today

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

The ruling Zanu-PF candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency Cde Pedzai Sakupwanya has won the seat uncontested after the High Court on Thursday nullified the nomination of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Mr Kufahakutizwi Febion Munyaradzi.

Cde Sakupwanya and Mr Munyaradzi were the only two candidates who had been nominated to contest the seat in today’s by-elections until the High Court ruling on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s Chief Election Officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana said yesterday that the High Court ruling rendered Mr Munyaradzi’s candidature null and void and as such Cde Sakupwanya has won the seat uncontested.

“Since there were only two candidates nominated for the Mabvuku-Tafara National Assembly constituency by-election, Pedzai Sakupwanya of Zanu-PF is the sole candidate that was duly nominated hence there will be no by-election in that Constituency on 09 December 2023.

“Consequently, the public is hereby notified that Pedzai Sakupwanya of Zanu-PF has been duly elected Member of the National Assembly for Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency with effect from 9 December 2023,” reads the statement from ZEC.

On Thursday the High Court nullified the nomination of all recalled CCC members as candidates in today’s by-elections.

The opposition party’s interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu recalled 14 MPs and eight Senators in October saying they had ceased to be CCC members.

Mr Tshabangu argued that the recalled MPs and councillors were imposed on the people in the run-up to the August 23 harmonised elections and it was time to return the opposition outfit to constitutionalism.

The recalled legislators last month took Mr Tshabangu to court challenging their recall and the High Court dismissed their case.

Thursday’s ruling by Harare High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo follows an urgent chamber application by Mr Tshabangu through his lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri instructed by Ncube Attorneys.

Mr Tshabangu sought an order disqualifying recalled CCC MPs and Senators from contesting in the by elections. After being recalled by Mr Tshabangu, the MPs filed two appeals at the High Court and the Supreme Court, which they lost.

Thereafter they successfully filed their nomination papers to contest in the Saturday by-elections under CCC which prompted Mr Tshabangu to approach the High Court challenging ZEC’s decision to accept their names.

The 22 recalled legislators are Prince Sibanda, Bright Moyo, Veliswe Nkomo, Jasmine Toffa, Stabile Mlilo, Pashor Raphael Sibanda, Nicola Jane Watson, Ereck Gono, Evidence Sunungurai Zana, Morgan Ncube, Obert Manduna, Janeth Dube, Desmond Makaza, Gideon Shoko, Tendai Sibanda, Anastasia Moyo, Joel Gabuzza, David Chimhini, Siphiwe Ncube, Felix Sibanda, Helen Zivira and Mativenga Madzikana.

Justice Katiyo ruled that the 22 recalled legislators were not CCC candidates for election in today’s by-elections.

“It is ordered that the decision of the Nomination Court sitting at Harare, Bulawayo, Gwanda, Lupane and/or any other location around the country on 7 November 2023 to accept the nomination papers and candidature of first to 22nd respondents for election in the by-elections set to be conducted on 9 December 2023 is unlawful, of no force and effect and hereby set aside,” ruled Justice Katiyo.

He said the 22 respondents were not candidates for election in the by-elections scheduled to be conducted tomorrow.

Justice Katiyo ordered ZEC and Minister Ziyambi not to include the names of the recalled MPs and Senators on the ballot papers to be used in the by- elections.

He also interdicted the recalled legislators from representing or holding themselves out to the general public and electorate in the constituencies concerned or any other place in Zimbabwe, whether physically or through any form of media as candidates for election in by-elections.

“The first to 22 respondents and 25th respondent (CCC) shall jointly and severally pay the applicants’ cost on the ordinary scale,” ruled Justice Katiyo.

Meanwhile, ZEC has set up 362 polling stations for the national assembly elections and 139 polling stations for the Local Government elections. A total of 210 324 voters are registered to vote in the national assembly elections, while 93 015 voters are registered to vote in the Local Government elections, according to the ZEC deputy commissioner Rodney Kiwa.

For the national assembly by-elections, which will be held in nine constituencies, there are 53 polling stations from eight wards in Matabeleland South’s Beitbridge West constituency which has 27 078 registered voters. In Matabeleland North, Lupane East constituency has 17 wards and 69 polling stations with a total of 24 194 voters

Binga North has 11 wards, 66 polling stations and 34 173 registered voters.

Bulawayo metropolitan province has five constituencies that are going for the polls today. Bulawayo South has two wards, 39 polling stations and 24 024 registered voters. Cowdray Park constituency has three wards, 43 polling stations and 27 588 registered voters.

Lobengula-Magwegwe constituency has 37 polling stations from three wards with a total of 25 614 registered voters. Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituency has 35 polling stations, 11 438 registered voters from two wards. In Nketa constituency, there are three wards, 20 polling stations and 24 008 registered voters.

“Ballot papers have been delivered to all the polling stations for both the Local Government and National Assembly elections,” said Deputy Commissioner Kiwa.