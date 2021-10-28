Zanu-PF seeks 2023 election clean sweep

Harare Bureau

The revolutionary party Zanu-PF is aiming for a clean sweep in the 2023 harmonised elections, riding on game-changing development projects being implemented across the country since the last plebiscite in 2018.

With President Mnangagwa on the wheel, the Second Republic has been implementing far-reaching projects as part of the country’s modernisation and industrialisation programmes.

Under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), no area has been left out in terms of development with special focus on rural areas where industries are being set up in line with the thrust of “One District, One Development Policy”.

As part of industrialisation, President Mnangagwa has commissioned several projects in rural areas that include the Mapfura/Amarula Value Addition Plant in Mwenezi, Eureka Mine’s Gold Processing Plant in Guruve, Tabudirira Fruit and Vegetable Hub in Mutoko and a game changing irrigation system in Lupane among other dam projects as the once overlooked areas are being developed to create employment and arrest rural urban migration.

In urban areas, the modernisation wave has seen central Government stepping in to fill the void left by inept and corruption ridden opposition parties through construction and rehabilitation of roads and dam construction to achieve a reliable and permanent supply of water for domestic and industrial use.

Speaking at the 356th session of the Politburo to mark the beginning of the 19th National Annual People’s Conference in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the Government will continue implementing the NDS 1 as the country marches towards Vision 2030 of becoming an Upper Middle Income Economy.

“As we approach the 2023 Harmonised Elections, our strategies must be precise, succinct and comprehensive. Let us consolidate and maintain the indisputable victory realised in the 2018 elections and win back all the constituencies previously lost, especially those in cities and towns.

“I exhort the Politburo to remain alive to the fact that we are a party that observes constitutionalism and the rule of law at all levels. Individually and collectively, we have a duty to conduct ourselves honourably and to never put the name of the Party into disrepute . . . as we receive reports and conduct the business of this session of the Politburo, the upcoming Central Committee and Conference, let us remain unwavering on our revolutionary path,” said the President.

Successes registered thus far and the country’s heroic history should therefore inspire the party to deliver more, the President said.

“As we meet at this Conference, it is important that we remain emboldened by the successes we have achieved as a party, within this particular new development epoch.

We must equally draw lessons and strength from our rich liberation war history. In addition, the unity of purpose and political consciousness among our cadres across the structures of the party is an effective instrument to defend and consolidate the gains of our national independence, sovereignty and democracy, as we are obligated by the party constitution,” he said.

“We fought for independence and democracy and we must defend it at all times. In this context, I applaud all provinces and districts for clearly and resolutely opposing the hegemonic tendencies exhibited by some Western countries that have imposed illegal sanctions on our great country.

“Masvingo Province is, thus, commended for hosting the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day Rally on Monday October 25, 2021, on the side-lines of the commissioning of the Mapfura/Amarula Value Addition Plant.

This dovetails with the Second Republic’s exhortation that we should not bury our heads in the sand, but stay on our irreversible course to modernise, industrialise and grow our economy. Leveraging on the natural resource endowment, capabilities and skills, we must continue implementing bold strategies that will facilitate transformation in the quality of life for our people,” said the President.

On Monday, Zimbabweans across the country’s 10 provinces expressed their dismay through demonstrations against the illegal economic sanctions imposed by Western countries as punishment for the land reform programme meant to correct historical land iniquities.

The National Annual People’s Conference which will end on Saturday will be held in blended format, physically at the main venue in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province and at virtual centres across the country’s 10 provincial capitals as part of measures to protect delegates against Covid-19.

Today, the Central Committee is expected to adopt the final agenda of this year’s conference and discuss other fundamental issues concerning the party.

The 19th National Annual People’s Conference will be held under the theme “Growing and Modernising the Economy Towards Vision 2030”.