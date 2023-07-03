Zanu PF sets 2023 campaign tone

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha has explained a multi-pronged campaign strategy to be employed by the revolutionary party which will see the presidium and all other party office bearers joining and assisting the party Presidential Candidate, President Mnangagwa, in taking the party’s election manifesto to all corners of the country.

Zimbabwe is set to hold harmonised elections on August 23 in which the ruling party is pollsters’ favourites to win.

The strategy will see the President addressing Star-Rallies which will largely have a provincial thrust while other members of the presidium, that is Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President Kembo Mohadi and National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, will focus mainly on constituency specific rallies in a bid to make sure the party’s message gets down to all corners of the country.

Cde Bimha said this when he spoke to The Herald at the Mbare Netball Complex open space ahead of a rally to be addressed by VP Chiwenga.

Thousands of party supporters have thronged the venue ahead of VP Chiwenga’s arrival and address. “After Chipinge, Manicaland Province two weeks ago, where His Excellency the President and First Secretary of the Party launched the campaign for the party, that then heralded the beginning of our campaign we are now rolling out to every corner of the country,” said Cde Bimha.

“Our campaign will comprise of a number of stages, we began with the launch itself, we will also have what we call Presidium rallies. Presidium rallies will be officiated by our two Vice Presidents, that is the Honourable Vice President Chiwenga, Vice President Mohadi as well as our National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“So, we will be having these Presidium rallies just before we hold a star rally for the President. So today marks the beginning of our presidium rallies with Honourable VP Chiwenga officiating today. “This rally mainly focuses on two constituencies, that is Mbare and Southerton and in the coming two days we will see Honourable Mohadi and the National Chair officiating such presidium rallies,” he said.

Under the strategy, all other cadres, including politburo, provincial coordinating committees, district coordinating committees and others, will descend right up to village and street level as they partake in the party’s drive for five million votes for President Mnangagwa.

In Mbare constituency, the revolutionary party is being represented by Cde Martin Matinyanya while Cde Maureen Nyemba is representing the party in Southerton Constituency. More to follow…