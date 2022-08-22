Zanu-PF sets congress dates…welcomes CCC defectors

Some of the CCC members who defected to Zanu-PF

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

THE Zanu-PF leadership in Matabeleland South province welcomed more than 30 defectors from Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party in Gwanda on Friday.

The defectors, who likened opposition politics to a dead end, said they were enticed by the Second Republic’s development agenda.

“We were lost, but we have come home. We were just walking in the dark. What we need is development in our areas, which is what the ruling party is offering and convinced us that we should come back home,” said CCC party defector, Mr Precious Nhliziyo.

Zanu-PF member, Cde Lungisani Ncube said he met the members as he was moving around sharing President Mnangagwa’s development initiatives.

“As I was going around preaching the gospel of development that is being spearheaded by the President, I found these members and they told me that they want to vote for the President and I decided to bring them to the provincial leadership,” said Cde Ncube.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu welcomed the defectors saying Zanu-PF is open to everyone.

“You’ve come in your numbers and I’ve no doubt that it’s because of President Mnangagwa’s development drive to prosper our country.

Our President has been calling on all of us to be the ones on the forefront in building our nation,” said Cde Ndlovu.

He re-affirmed the party’s position on inclusivity saying the work that is being done by President Mnangagwa is set to transform the country into an upper middle-income economy.

“As a province, we welcome you to the party that you all grew up in and as you promised that you’re going to bring more members, we’ll be ready to welcome them. Zanu-PF is our home; it is home to all of us.

Let’s come together to build our nation in love and unity. Our party is driven by development and our leader is a listening leader.

“The President is always preaching unity and development and we should support him.

I’m coming from Beitbridge and the progress I’ve seen there is impressive. Imagine the amount of development we will continue to see in our country if we give him another chance to lead us.

I’m happy that you want to be part of this development.

You’re more than welcome in Zanu-PF. Let’s come together and build our country, let’s build Matabeleland South and all the districts we come from,” said Cde Ndlovu.

The provincial leadership is on tour of the districts across the province to gather views on the state of the party.

The ruling party is targeting five million votes for President Mnangagwa in the 2023 harmonised elections. – @Yolisswa