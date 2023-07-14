ZANU PF sets up Special Development

Leonard Ncube,[email protected]

ZANU-PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) for Hwange has formed a committee of experts that will work with an advisory council made up of captains of industry whose role will be to localise implementation of the ruling party and Government development agenda.

The special purpose vehicle comprise experts from the party and technocrats from local Government and other sectors of the economy while the advisory council consists of captains of industry from a cross section of the economic activity found in Hwange district.

Both were officially unveiled last Saturday at a DCC meeting held in Hwange.

The special purpose vehicle is made up of Cde Mathew Muleya, the DCC chair who is its patron, Cdes: Daniel Sithole who is the projects manager, James Phiri, Wisdom Neshavi and Namatama Ncube for operations, Sharon Ncube (secretary), Sifiso Mpofu (finance), Obvious Ngwenya (accountant), Bhekilizwe Zwelinjani (ICT), Shylock Simukai (Business development and marketing), Saliwe Njolomole (Public relations manager) and legal advisors and Givemore Mvhiringi, Clement Mukwasi and Tonderai Mutasa.

The other committee members are Cdes: Berita Moyana, Tawanda Gambo, Binwell Sibanda, Shyleen Butau, Sithulisiwe Munsaka and Blessing Kawuta.

The advisory council is made up of Mr Black Matiwa from Hwange Colliery Company, Mr. Shepherd Mukundu from Zesa, Mr Simon Chibaya (Zimparks), Mr Mathew Raradza (Zambezi Gas), Mrs. Barbara Murasiranwa-Hughes (Friends of Vic Falls), Mr Charles Muchabaiwa (South Mining) Mr Victor Conrad Rottenbach (Turbo Mining), Mr Raymond Munangwa (Hwange Colliery), Mr Victor Rakabopa (-Motor Gage) Mr Kuda Nyabonda (Makomo Resources), Mr Phindile Ncube (Hwange Rural District Council), Mr Mabureni (acting Hwange Local Board Secretary), Mr Ronny Dube (Victoria Falls City Council) and Mrs Nkomo from NRZ.

The special vehicle and advisory council are some of the promises made by the DCC when it assumed power and seeks to help implement the National Development Strategy 1 in Hwange and help the district attain Vision 2030.

Speaking at the meeting, Cde Muleya commended party members particularly candidates for rigorous campaign activities for President Mnangagwa and for the party, and the business community for partnering Government in development agenda.

He said Hwange is endowed with vast mineral resources which needed undiluted wisdom to tap and be utilised for development.

“The main agenda of the meeting was implementation of NDS1 in Hwange using the philosophy Ilizwe Lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo. We are gathered here as people of Hwange and the NDS1 which is a goal towards achieving Vision 2030 is to work only if we participate in job creation and improving the quality of life for locals.

“The technocrats gathered here have assumed duty of becoming an advisory board for this special economic vehicle of the district. This will bring smiles on our people and food on the table if managed properly and with your involvement as head of companies and advisory board, Hwange will be the best district in Matabeleland North,” said Cde Muleya.

“The fact that so many business executive leaders have joined us is a clear indication that business sector has embraced its share of responsibility in supporting the party objectives and agenda 2030 and sustainable development goals. We have realised that indeed it is time to review solutions and discuss how to scale up innovative approaches promoted by the business and industry.

Cde Muleya challenged the people of Hwange to grab opportunities and make the district a success story and not to only complain about being sidelined without participating in development.

He said the time is now for people in Hwange to start to explore and expand as the revolutionary party and enjoy hanging fruits in the district, where there are vast coal, wildlife and water resources that needs to be harnessed for the benefit of locals.

“I strongly urge you all to take up this opportunity to consolidate, renew and reinforce your commitment towards this idea and develop them into effective solutions and mark the beginning of our roadmap for ensuring a resourceful district and leaving no one behind.

“The ambition of the DCC Hwange in particular demands that all sectors of society including business and industry are actively engaged in implementation of national agenda. The technocrats have openly showed support and are willing to go an extra mile in embracing this noble idea of supporting the people of Hwange and Zanu-PF through spearheading projects that will finance the party and district at large,” said Cde Muleya.

Already the committee has mobilised US$20 000 to buy 25 heifers, two bulls and 50 goats for the district, and also secured land for brick moulding projects for youth, Cde Muleya said.

[email protected]