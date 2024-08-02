Zanu-PF shadow MP to host health expo for 1 000 in Magwegwe, Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

ZANU-PF Magwegwe-Lobengula Constituency shadow (MP) Cde Menziwe Dube will on Saturday conduct a health expo targeting at least 1 000 people in Magwegwe, Bulawayo as part of his commitment to serving the public while improving access to health.

The health expo will be held at Mabhodoko Business Centre in New Magwegwe. Cde Dube, who is also the District Coordinating Committee Secretary for Finance and Economic Development, said the health expo fulfils his commitment of remaining in constant touch with the community.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) we are going to be having a health expo at Mabhodoko Shopping Centre in New Magwegwe where we want to reach out to at least 1 000 people. As someone who grew up in the same community I know some of the challenges that they might be experiencing. So I took this initiative to mobilise resources so that we extend health care services to the community,” he said.

“We are extending the health expo largely to the elderly who often struggle to access medicine. We are going to have a medical team that will do check-ups on those who would turn up for the event and then administer medication where possible.”

He said the health expo is not just targeting the elderly but even the general members of the community who may struggle to access medication on their own. Cde Dube, is a local businessman and has previously paid schools fees and bought stationery for vulnerable learners in the community.

“We need to continuously assist those who are in need. I also want the people to appreciate that when we made electoral promises during the campaign period last year, we were not making them just to attain political power. I grew up in Magwegwe and I know the gaps that exist in the community and we are reaching out to the community to close those gaps,” said Cde Dube.

“A healthy society is critical in contributing to President Mnangagwa’s vision of attaining a middle income economy. So in my small way I want to complement the work done by our leadership at national level.”

He said health check-ups are important as they enable medical experts to detect ailments at an early stage for easier treatment. Cde Dube said apart from the health expo several other empowerment projects targeting the youths are also being lined up and will soon be commissioned.

-@nqotshili