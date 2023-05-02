Zanu-PF spreads anti-drug message through sports

Zanu-PF Tsholotsho South losing candidate in primary elections Cde Judas Nkomo addresses the crowd while Tsholotsho Senator Alice Dube (left) looks on during the anti-drug abuse campaign tournament held at Tsholotsho Stadium on Sunday

Raymond Jaravaza [email protected]

TAKING a leaf from President Mnangagwa’s nationwide campaign against drug abuse, multitudes of Zanu-PF supporters thronged Tsholotsho Stadium to spread the anti-drug message through sports.

The President has taken every opportunity to castigate drug abuse amongst the youth and has called for stringent measures to be taken to curb the scourge.

Running under the theme “Say No to Drugs and Support President ED For 2023” multitudes of youths converged at Tsholotsho stadium on Sunday to speak out against drug abuse.

The football, netball and volleyball tournament was sponsored by South Africa based businessman Cde Judas Nkomo.

Cde Nkomo lost the Tsholotsho South Zanu-PF primary election last month to the incumbent MP Cde Musa Ncube.

Despite the defeat, Zanu-PF remains at his heart and his goal is to make sure the revolutionary party wins the seat and voters, especially the youth, cast their ballots for the President.

The event was graced by Politburo Member Cde Alice Dube, Tsholotsho Rural District chairman Esau Siwela, Born Frees for ED president Lesiman Humbe and the Tsholotsho business community.

Sports teams from wards across the vast Tsholotsho District participated at the sports gala.

The no to drugs message as championed by President Mnangagwa was talk of the day.

“Zanu- PF is a democratic party and I lost in the primary elections but I’m here today to say to the youths let’s abstain from drug abuse, let’s vote for the only party that will continue to bring development to Tsholotsho.

“The President has spoken time and again about the drug scourge that is killing our youths and it’s time that we take His Excellency’s call to stop drug abuse seriously as young people and build our nation for a brighter future,” Cde Nkomo said.

He pledged to continue supporting Zanu-PF ahead of the upcoming elections to make sure the ruling party wins the watershed elections resoundingly.

The young and the old converged at the stadium to witness a day whose proceedings were centred on curbing drug and substance abuse and campaigning for the revolutionary party.

“The President has the youth at heart and takes every opportunity to speak against drug abuse.

“The youth are the future of this country, destroying your lives all because drugs and substance abuse means Zimbabwe has no future leaders,” said Cde Dube, also a senator.

“We are gathered here today for a sports day whose theme is to stop drug abuse and I’m happy that this tournament is being sponsored by a young man Judas Nkomo who saw it fit to use his resources to spread the President’s message that drug abuse must come to an end.”

Tsholotsho will remain a Zanu-PF stronghold and the party will win resoundingly in the district, said Tsholotsho RDC chairman Cde Siwela.

“The people of Tsholotsho know that the only party that will continue to bring development is Zanu-PF.

“The youth are the future of the country so we are gathered here today to send the message that drug abuse must stop,” said Cde Siwela.