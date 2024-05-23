Zanu PF supporters urged to participate economic development projects

From left: Zanu PF Bulilima Constituency legislator and ICT Deputy Minister Cde Dingumuzi Phuti, Zanu PF Chikomba West MP and ICT Minister Cde Tatenda Mavetera and Zanu PF Bulilima DCC chairman Cde Felix Ncube arrive at the Gala ward celebrations (Picture by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Gala, Bulilima

ZANU PF supporters have been challenged to enhance economic development in their villages, wards, districts and provinces to ensure that the country achieves Vision 2030.

The country is on course to enhance productivity in various sectors as it pushes to attain an upper middle class economy by 2030.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at a recent victory celebration rally in Bulilima Constituency, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, said party members should take part in economic development projects.

The celebrations were held at Gala Business Centre grounds on Saturday. Bulilima Constituency hosted the event to celebrate the resounding victory by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in last year’s August elections and Cde Dingumuzi Phuti who is Bulilima legislator and ward councillors.

Minister Mavetera who is also Chikomba West legislator and national chairperson of Young Women for Economic Development (YW4ED), said there are various fields where communities can tap into depending on their locations.

“As members of the ruling party, we have obligation to participate in the economic development of our nation through various sustainable projects and setting up of small to medium enterprises,” she said.

“As a rural constituency there are various projects, which we need to undertake and these include market gardening, poultry projects, mushroom projects, retailing, Dish wash production, Peanut Butter production, Sewing and many others,” said Minister Mavetera.

She said the Zanu PF-led Government was actively involved in a large-scale campaign to transform once marginalised communities through equitable infrastructure development.

“Only two years ago some of these places did not have mobile network but our ministry is working hard to make sure that as we pursue Vision 2030 as enunciated by the President, we don’t leave anyone behind.

“We will continue to establish base stations here, provide computers to schools and improve connectivity so that our people have better lives,” said Dr Mavetera.

Cde Phuti, who is ICT Deputy Minister, said the party supporters should continue to safeguard the gains of independence through ensuring that the revolutionary party always wins.

“We are here today to celebrate the hard work you did in ensuring that Zanu PF wins again from ward level to parliamentary level and up to Presidency. All this could not had come to fruitfulness if it wasn’t for you.

“You entrusted me with your lives, I will not disappoint you as you made me and I am really humbled by the support you give as your son,” he said.

“I will continue to ensure that you don’t lack. For an area that only a few years ago had no mobile network, the construction of base stations along the border lying areas and availing of computers to once underdeveloped schools demonstrate Zanu PF-led Government’s commitment to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas,” said Cde Phuti.

Zanu PF Bulilima District coordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Cde Felix Ncube also commended the party supporters for the harmonised election win.

“We thank you the people of Gala for standing with Zanu PF in trying times as you remained resolute knowing that Zanu PF is your home,” said Cde Ncube.

-@mthabisi_mthire