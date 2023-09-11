ZANU-PF takes control of Bulilima RDC.

Cllr Land Ndebele (Centre) chats with Bulilima DDC Mr Onesia Zogora and Bulilima CEO Mr Billiat Mlauzi after being elected chairperson of the council.

Mkhululi Ncube,[email protected], Online Writer



ZANU-PF ‘s ward 18 councillor, Land Ndebele, has been elected chairperson for Bulilima Rural District Council during the council’s first meeting held a Figtree today.

The council’s first meeting was held after a two-day training induction for the councillors following their swearing-in on Friday.

Zanu-PF and CCC both have 11 elected councillors with the ruling party having an edge through proportional representation where it got four against CCC’s three.

Cllr Ndebele from Zanu-PF was nominated against CCC’s ambassador Mabed Ngulani.

Cllr Ndebele got 15 votes against Ambassador Ngulani’s 14.

It seems the councillors voted along party lines as the ruling party has 15 councillors in the council while the CCC has 14 councillors.

Two candidates were nominated for vice council chairperson with Ward 19’s Godfrey Moyo of Zanu-PF contesting against Ward 20’s councillor Fortune Dube from the CCC.

A replica of the chairperson voting pattern was done with ZANU-PF ‘s Cllr Moyo emerging winner with 15 votes against CCC’s Cllr Dube who got 14 votes.

After the voting for the chairperson and vice the councillors were put into the various committees of the council.

The elections were overseen by Bulilima Rural District Development Officer Mr Onesia Zogara and the council’s chief executive officer Mr Billiat Mlauzi.